Academy District 20 offers incentive program to offset bus driver shortage
Academy School District 20 is offering an incentive program — including a pay increase — designed to help combat a shortage of school bus drivers. With the first day of school for the 2021-2022 school year this week (it was Monday for elementary students and 9th grade; and Tuesday for 7th-8th, 10th-12th grades), D20 was experiencing a 20% shortage of bus drivers and “transportation paraprofessionals” that threatens to impact existing routes and schedules, said spokeswoman Allison Cortez.gazette.com
