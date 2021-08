Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Balancer partners with Lido on joint MetaStable Pool incentive program. Balancer is thrilled to announce the launch of MetaStable Pools and our partnership with Lido with joint pool incentives. While Stable Pools are important for tokens with a 1:1 value, MetaStable Pools are great for tokens with highly correlated, but not hard-pegged, prices. Because of this, MetaStable Pools are especially well suited to handle pegged tokens that gradually accumulate fees.