Tonight, the White Sox and Yankees will play in Iowa for the ‘Field of Dreams’ Game, and I think it’s gonna be pretty darn cool. I look forward to it. The game starts at 5pm CT on FOX, and I hope it is a great production. MLB has obviously put a lot into this – from last year’s cancellation until now – and I just kinda get geeked on national baseball events. It sucks that Anthony Rizzo (COVID) won’t be able to participate, and hopefully he’s recovering well.