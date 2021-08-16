SPIROL Art Gallery
In 2006, the College completed a 30,000 square foot addition, the West Wing, and through the generosity of SPIROL Corporation, Dayville, CT, the SPIROL Art Gallery came to life. Since its inception, the space has hosted shows from visiting local, regional, and national artists, as well as spoken word and musical performances. The end of each semester culminates with a student art show and in the spring term also hosts a graduating student show. The Gallery is located in the west wing atrium on the Danielson Campus.qvcc.edu
Comments / 0