SPIROL Art Gallery

For nearly as many years as I have been a loyal devotee to the Zelda series, the works of Hayao Miyazaki have touched my heart and captured my imagination. Miyazaki, the mastermind behind most of Studio Ghibli’s groundbreaking cinematic marvels, is an absolute genius when it comes to visual storytelling, using imagery both breathtaking and utterly bizarre to tell deeply poignant tales with a lasting message. And it’s clear that Miyazaki has great faith in the intelligence of those in his audience; instead of delivering a long-winded lecture about the dangers of moral corruption and consumerism, he wordlessly points to No-Face’s grotesquely bloated form in Spirited Away and gives us space to process what this terrifying image truly represents.