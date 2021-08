If you’ve been noticing that your WhatsApp Android app has been pretty buggy lately ever since an earlier update, you might get a fix soon. WhatsApp has submitted a new update on its Google Play Beta Program that will fix the bug that didn’t allow users to scroll through their chats or load earlier messages. There have been several updates lately but one of those might have brought this annoying problem to the app. There is no news yet when the update with the fix will roll out to the stable version but that should be soon.