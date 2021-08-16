Cancel
Amazon Unveils Trailer for 'LuLaRich,' Investigative Docuseries About the LuLaRoe Pyramid Scheme

By Kate Aurthur
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“LuLaRich” is a four-part docuseries — from “Fyre Fraud” documentarians Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason — examining the pyramid scheme that was (and shockingly still is) LuLaRoe. The explosive growth of the clothing company, which began as a multi-level marketing scam in which people (mostly women) sold leggings to one another, while also signing up new retailers to be beneath them in the pyramid, has played out, as so many evil things do, mostly on Facebook. The doc series features former retailers and LulaRoe staffers as talking heads, who’ve tried to dig themselves out from their ruined lives.

