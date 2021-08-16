Cancel
This Week's Batch Of Funniest Tinder Exchanges

By abbyadler
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tinder may not be the fairest of all the dating apps, but it's definitely the most entertaining. Twitter handle Tinder Scaries collects the creme de la creme of Tinder exchanges on a daily basis. Because we live for modern dating drama, we pick our absolute favorites for your viewing pleasure. If you're thinking about getting back on the apps after a dating hiatus, take a look at the exchanges below. Some will make you giggle, some will make you cringe, but all will remind you how very *interesting* Tinder is.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

