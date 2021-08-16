This Week's Batch Of Funniest Tinder Exchanges

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes don’t just have to beat the Bachelor odds, the newly engaged couple are also already facing the struggles of a long-distance relationship. “This was our first selfie together on May 18th. We started our relationship in a bubble only to continue our engagement in a bubble. For months we couldn’t be seen together. Our secret trips never felt long enough. We couldn’t wait to experience life together. Real life,” the 30-year-old Bachelorette captioned a black-and-white snap with Moynes, 31, on Wednesday, August 18, via Instagram. “The simple things that many of us forget to appreciate. Like the drive to get the coffee together. Or spending time together surrounded by family. Grandma taking a pic with her iPad. Or the simplicity of walking the dogs together. Walking through the ice cream isle [SIC] deciding a flavor to share. Holding hands during that three hour road trip. Being a tourist in a city together. Laughing from the spontaneous moments.”