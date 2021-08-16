Cancel
Woman who was born as a conjoined twin gives birth to a healthy baby girl at the SAME hospital where she and her sister were separated during a risky 31-hour surgery 21 years ago

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A formerly conjoined twin has given birth to a healthy baby girl at the same hospital where she and her sister were surgically separated as babies over two decades ago.

Charity Lincoln Gutierrez-Vazquez, 21, and her twin sister Kathleen were attached from the breastbone to the pelvis when they were born in 2000. The sisters, who each had one leg, shared several internal organs and a third fused leg.

When they were seven months old, they were successfully separated by a team of nearly 30 doctors, nurses, and support staff at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle during a dangerous 31-hour surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40W3wD_0bTI0m1A00
'Full circle': Formerly conjoined twin Charity Lincoln Gutierrez-Vazquez, 21, has welcomed her baby girl, Alora, at the same hospital where she and her sister Kathleen were separated 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUig5_0bTI0m1A00
Conjoined: Charity and her twin sister Kathleen were attached from the breastbone to the pelvis when they were born in 2000 

Twenty-one years later, Charity welcomed her baby girl, Alora, at the same hospital via cesarean section, telling Today: 'It feels like full circle, since my mom had us here and everything.'

Charity and Kathleen's story made national headlines when they were born, and Dateline documented their journey to separation, including the dangerous surgery that changed their lives forever.

'This is probably about as complex and as difficult as anything we do or have done,' Dr. John Waldhausen told the news show at the time.

The twins underwent a number of surgeries following the pioneering procedure, and they made headlines again in 2016 when they celebrated their 16th birthday with a trip to a Mexican restaurant and a game of laser tag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFJ8J_0bTI0m1A00
Attached: The sister, who each had one leg, shared several internal organs and a third fused leg prior to their separation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Wwn6_0bTI0m1A00
Making headlines: Dateline documented Charity and Kathleen's journey to separation when they were babies 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DOG3_0bTI0m1A00
Success: When the twins were seven months old, they were separated by a team of nearly 30 doctors, nurses, and support staff at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDyrO_0bTI0m1A00
Pioneer: The dangerous surgery took nearly 31 hours and was led by Dr. John Waldhausen (pictured in 2000)

Dr. Waldhausen has stayed in touch with the sisters over the years, and he was one of the first people Charity called when she learned she was pregnant.

'He's been with me through a lot,' Charity told Today of the doctor, whom she calls her 'hero.'

Dr. Waldhausen also spoke with the morning show as he opened up about his role in helping Charity become a mother during Monday's segment.

'When you're involved with an operation like that, you're really hoping that you can create a whole lifetime for somebody,' he said. 'And then to see this happening, this really comes full circle, so this is a great day for all of us.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnECB_0bTI0m1A00
Success story: Dr. Waldhausen has stayed in touch with the twins over the years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gShfG_0bTI0m1A00
Medical advice: When Charity found out she was pregnant, Dr. Waldhausen was one of the first people she contacted 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXnmO_0bTI0m1A00
Trusted friend: Dr. John Waldhausen (right) called on his colleague, Dr. Edith Cheng (left), to oversee the expectant mom's high-risk pregnancy and delivery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctj1S_0bTI0m1A00
Concerns: Dr. Waldhausen admitted that he 'didn't know if her uterus was going to allow her to carry a child' 

While Charity's journey to motherhood was a success, Dr. Waldhausen admitted that he had a number of concerns when he found out she was pregnant.

'I didn't know if her uterus was going to allow her to carry a child,' he explained. 'I didn't know if her abdominal wall reconstruction was going to allow her abdomen to expand in such a way that a baby could grow.'

Dr. Waldhausen called on his colleague and friend, Dr. Edith Cheng, to oversee Charity's high-risk pregnancy and delivery.

Dr. Cheng told Today that she was worried Charity was at-risk for preterm labor, but the expectant mom was able to carry her daughter for nearly 34 weeks — just six weeks shy of full term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGtF2_0bTI0m1A00
Defying the odds: Charity was able to carry her daughter for nearly 34 weeks, just six weeks shy of full term
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJP43_0bTI0m1A00
Welcome to the world: A team of 21 medical professionals helped deliver Charity's daughter Alora via C-section
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289Lm2_0bTI0m1A00
Healthy baby: While the newborn was taken to the NICU for supplemental oxygen, she and her mother are healthy and doing well

A team of 21 medical professionals helped deliver Alora via C-section. While the newborn was taken to the NICU for supplemental oxygen, she and her mother are healthy and doing well, according to doctors.

'I wouldn't call it a miracle. I would call it a medical triumph,' Dr. Waldhausen said, and Dr. Cheng agreed.

'Charity's case really is the full obstetrical circle,' she explained. 'This howling girl this morning, at almost 34 weeks, that is a true triumph, to get this baby to almost term. This baby's healthy.'

The new mom's twin sister, Kathleen, has already met her niece via FaceTime, but she can't wait to see the newborn in person.

Charity said she is grateful for all the doctors in her life who have helped her, noting: 'God's really blessed me.'

'I think it's important that people see that we're still doing good, and living the best life we can,' she added.

