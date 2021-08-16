Cancel
White Sox place OF Adam Engel on 10-day injured list amid series of roster moves

By 670 Staff
 4 days ago

The White Sox have placed outfielder Adam Engel on the 10-day injured list amid a series of roster moves, they announced Monday. He’s suffering from left shoulder inflammation.

