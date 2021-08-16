White Sox place OF Adam Engel on 10-day injured list amid series of roster moves

When the White Sox were getting by on miraculously timed contributions from cast-offs and unheralded prospects, their position-player depth looked passable in large part because their starting pitching depth went largely untouched. Aside from a few Jimmy Lambert appearances (usually prompted by doubleheaders), the White Sox only had a couple of spot starts to fill, and it was a pleasure to hand Michael Kopech those opportunities. They just haven’t needed the rotational equivalent of Billy Hamilton, Jake Lamb or Gavin Sheets to carry the day for three turns before reinforcements arrived.