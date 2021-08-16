What if….EVO Just Waited?

Evo announced today that the event will return in person in Las Vegas in August 2022. Evo Online 2021 just wrapped up, marking the first year of online tournaments due to COVID-19. Games included Guilty Gear Strive, Street Fighter V, Mortal Kombat 11, Tekken 7, and Skullgirls. While successful in still holding tournaments where players will be able to compete despite the pandemic, internet lag and interference really did not help, and nothing beats in-person events where fans can cheer for professionals in real-time. In previous years, the tournaments have been held in Las Vegas, where players around the world all come to celebrate fighting games and experience tournaments featuring the best of the best.
