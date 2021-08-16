Cancel
Video Games

Baiken confirmed for Samurai Shodown, dropping on Aug. 19

By Cale Michael
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few hours after announcing that a reveal was coming, SNK has confirmed that Baiken will be joining the Samurai Shodown roster as part of a crossover with ArcSystemWorks’ Guilty Gear franchise. To basically no one’s surprise, GG’s resident samurai is taking the stage as the fourth and final...

