The Sky Ride at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington is seen in this May 15, 2009 photo. A man, 32, who was seen hanging from the ride died after falling about 50 feet over the weekend. Police say they don't know why he fell but the ride was operating properly. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News) — FARMINGTON — A man who fell an estimated 50 feet from the Sky Ride at Lagoon Amusement Park over the weekend has died.