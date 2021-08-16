Privacy Without DeFi Is Boring, DeFi Without Privacy Is Predatory
In reality, the subtle, systemic benefits of privacy – important though they may be – pale in comparison to decentralized finance’s (DeFi) provocative double-digit APYs and non-fungible token (NFT) auction markets, which have reeled in the attention and capital of cryptocurrency’s mass market, leading elite developer teams and venture capital resources to follow in suit. Now, DeFi is advancing at the expense of privacy-focused initiatives, which only continue to sink further into the backdrop.www.coindesk.com
Comments / 0