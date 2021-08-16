Cancel
Maryland lottery, casinos contribute record-breaking $1.39 billion to state

By Lorraine Mirabella, Baltimore Sun
Horseshoe Casino Baltimore on Russell Street is pictured March 24.

Maryland’s lottery and six casinos contributed a record $1.39 billion to state programs and services in fiscal 2021, officials said Monday.

The combined $1.39 billion in funding was up 6.1% over the previous record of $1.3 billion set in fiscal 2019.

The Maryland Lottery beat its previous profit record by 12.5% and the state’s six casinos generated a record-setting contribution despite operating at limited capacity for more than eight months during the pandemic.

Lottery sales reached a record $2.61 billion, with profits from ticket sales contributing $667.4 million to state programs. The casinos generated $1.75 billion in gaming revenue and contributed $723.5 million to state coffers.

“It’s exciting to set records, but the achievement we’re most proud of is that we remain a vital source of revenue that supports the people of Maryland,” John Martin, state lottery and gaming director, said in an announcement Monday.

Lottery player winnings set a record, totaling more than $1.7 billion. Records also were set in retailer commissions, which totaled $197.2 million, and in sales of scratch-off tickets, which totaled $993.4 million.

Casino gaming revenue contributed $531.4 million to the Maryland Education Trust Fund, $92.2 million in local aid to communities where the casinos are located, $78.8 million to the state’s horse racing industry, $17 million to the state’s Small, Minority and Women-owned Business Fund and $4.1 million to responsible gambling treatment programs.

Casinos have generated more than $11.8 billion in gaming revenue and contributed more than $5.3 billion to the state, including nearly $4 billion to the Education Trust Fund, since the first gaming facility opened in September 2010.

