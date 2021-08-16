Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rye, NY

Safety Commissioner Falk Retires After a Long Career

By Rye Record
ryerecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 39 years of distinguished service to the City of Rye, Robert Falk has announced his retirement, which is effective immediately. Falk began his career in Rye as a patrol officer in 1982, making his first arrest during an attempted burglary on Hidden Spring Lane. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1989 and Lieutenant in 1992. He was one of the first Rye police officers to attend the FBI police academy at Quantico. At the Rye PD, he served in virtually every role, including Administrative Sergeant and Commanding Officer of Patrol/Operations, in which capacity he provided oversight of the Marine Unit, Parking Enforcement, the Auxiliary Police Unit, and all field operations.

ryerecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rye, NY
Government
City
Rye, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Fbi Police#Police Sergeant#Fbi#The Rye Pd#Patrol Operations#The Auxiliary Police Unit#The City As Safety#Public Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
The Hill

Hurricane warnings issued for New York, Connecticut

Hurricane warnings were issued for parts of New York and along the coast of Connecticut as Tropical Storm Henri is slated to become a hurricane on Saturday and start making landfall later this weekend. The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Saturday morning that hurricane conditions were expected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CarsPosted by
The Hill

GM expands Bolt electric car recall to include 73,000 more vehicles

General Motors (GM) announced on Friday that it would be expanding its recall on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to their defective batteries and potential associated fire risks. GM said in a press release that batteries in these vehicles, which were made by their supplier, LG, could have “two manufacturing...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Biden to nominate Rahm Emanuel for ambassador to Japan

President Biden will nominate former White House chief of staff and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) to serve as his ambassador to Japan, the White House said Friday. The Hill had previously reported Emanuel was the expected pick for Biden's envoy to Japan, but the announcement had been held up while other ambassadorships were announced and sent to the Senate for confirmation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy