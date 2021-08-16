Taliban takeover a ‘slap in the face’, says father of Connecticut soldier killed in Afghanistan

Sgt. Steven J. DeLuzio, 25, a graduate of Glastonbury High School was killed when insurgents attacked his unit on Sunday August 22. He was a member of the Vermont National Guard and assigned to the 172nd Infantry, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Jericho, Vt. This family photo of DeLuzio was provided by the family. RICHARD MESSINA/HARTFORD COURANT

A Glastonbury native whose son was killed in Afghanistan reacted with disappointment and anger Monday to news of the Taliban’s takeover.

“It’s a slap in the face for the sacrifice that everybody made,” Mark DeLuzio, father of U.S. Army Sgt. Steven DeLuzio, said.

Scott DeLuzio, Steven’s brother and also an Afghanistan War veteran, said he wanted to keep a hopeful vision — that the seeds of freedom planted by the U.S. eventually will bear fruit.

A standout hockey player at Glastonbury High School, Steven DeLuzio, 25, was killed in 2010 along with a fellow U.S. soldier and an Afghan ally. The most recent tally shows 2,448 American service members killed in the war, along with 3,846 U.S. contractors and about 66,000 Afghan national military and police.

All honor is due veterans of the war, Mark DeLuzio said, “because they were doing what their country asked them to do. But you have to ask why we were there to begin with when there were no final objectives as to win and loss.”

“The people who are left vulnerable now, that the president actually left out in the open and they’re being slaughtered as we speak,” DeLuzio said, “are people who helped us, the interpreters, the army that we trained. Biden abandoned all of them.”

Steven DeLuzio had served in Iraq in 2006 and could have skipped Afghanistan as he was due to be discharged. But he reenlisted with his Vermont National Guard unit (he joined while attending college in that state), his father and brother said, because he wanted to be with his men, particularly those who had not seen combat.

Scott DeLuzio was serving in Afghanistan with the Connecticut National Guard’s 102nd Infantry when his brother was killed.

“There’s no way to sugar coat it — it sucks, it’s a terrible situation,” Scott DeLuzio said of the Taliban’s swift and sweeping takeover.

“I really feel for the people of Afghanistan, the people trying to get out of there. It’s heartbreaking,” Scott DeLuzio said. “So many people feel it’s all been for nothing... but I try to see a positive side — the Afghan children who had a chance at an education while we were there, the villages that have electricity and running water for the first time ever.

“I just hope that the seed has been planted in some of the people that, ‘You know what? I know what this freedom tastes like.’ I hope that they’re willing to fight for it. Maybe the Taliban has taken over today, but that doesn’t mean that the people’ won’t be willing to fight for some of these things.

“Some of those girls [who attended schools established by the U.S.] are women now and they will pass this on to the next generation,” he said.

Father and son said they hold memories of Steven’s selfless spirit. Facing a firefight on the last day of his life, the buck sergeant who was due to marry his high school sweetheart told a fellow soldier that he would move forward and the other man, who had a wife and children, should stay back, Mark DeLuzio said.

“He was always looking out for his guys,” Scott DeLuzio said.

