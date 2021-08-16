Cancel
Sacramento County, CA

Sue Frost: If We Build It, Will They Come?

By Sue Frost
riolindamessenger.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, the main concerns of my constituents have remained fairly consistent, occasionally with one receiving more attention than others. At the current forefront is the issue of homelessness. It seems nearly impossible to go anywhere in the County these days without encountering at least one homeless person or going past an encampment. That is not surprising given a 19 percent rise in Sacramento County’s homeless population from 2017 to 2019. We don’t even know what that number has grown to since 2019 as the 2021 Point in Time count was canceled due to COVID-19. The concerns around these encampments are numerous and legitimate. The number one question my office gets is: “why aren’t you doing anything about them?” The truth is we are doing what we can, working our way upstream against a powerful legal current, and I am happy to share more on the realities of Sacramento County’s response to homelessness.

www.riolindamessenger.com

Comments / 1

