Immutable has established an alliance with NRG Esports to create nonfungible token (NFT) collectibles for the upcoming Guild of the Guardian’s mobile role-playing game. Ukraine-based Stepico Games is developing the blockchain game for publisher Immutable, which is known for its Magic-like digital collectible game Gods Unchained, which has a marketplace for selling NFTs. Players can earn these NFTs — which use the transparent and secure ledger of the blockchain to verify authenticity — in-game and trade or sell on the marketplace. That means that these games will have uniquely identifiable digital items that players can earn or buy or sell, allowing the players to own the items permanently.