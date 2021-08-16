Anonymous chat app Yik Yak is back from the dead

Nope, you didn't just see a ghost . . . Yik Yak is actually back in the app store. After a four-year hiatus, the location-based app is available for download again on IOS (sorry Android users, your day will come), and it's pretty much the same as before with the exception of updated community "guardrails." While the app has new owners, you can expect the same type of bulletin-board interface as back in the day with yakkers in your area anonymously posting their thoughts, feelings, questions, and more. So yeah, if you're a college freshman this is a great way to get familiar with your campus surroundings! While I wasn't the biggest poster on Yik Yak myself, I did closely follow the posts in my small college community circa 2015, and wow, did it lead to a lot of laughs, crushes revealed, and informative info . . . like what's for dinner at the dining hall. Of course, Yik Yak's anonymous approach wasn't always used for the greater good, and it ultimately led to the app's demise in 2017. Luckily, the 2021 version has made some promising changes!