Anonymous chat app Yik Yak is back from the dead

By K. Holt
Engadget
 4 days ago

Anonymous messaging apps were all the rage back in the mid-2010s. , one of the most popular of those back in the day, , but now it's back from the dead. A new version has hit the iOS App Store. Yik Yak is only available in the US and on...

www.engadget.com

Cell Phones
AdWeek

WhatsApp: How to Mark Photos and Videos as 'View Once'

WhatsApp added an optional “View Once” setting to its in-application camera, which allows users to send photos and videos in chats that can only be viewed a single time. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.
Cell Phones
Refinery29

Why Is Everyone Talking About Yik Yak Again?

On Monday, the internet began buzzing with news that Yik Yak, the infamous anonymous post app from the early 2010s, was once again available for download in Apple's App Store. Four years after it shut down, Yik Yak is, in fact, back (but currently only for iPhone users across the U.S.) And nostalgic millennials are already bemoaning and celebrating its return.
Cell Phones
Apple Insider

Local social media app Yik Yak returns to App Store

Yik Yak, an anonymous social media app that first launched in 2013, returned to the App Store after a four-year break, the company announced in a tweet Monday. Announced in a post to Yik Yak's official Twitter account, the App Store return is currently limited to iPhone users in the U.S., though the company promises to expand availability to other devices and countries.
Cell Phones
wccftech.com

How to Set Up and Use Chat App on Windows 11

Windows 11 has a Chat app that you can access from the Taskbar. Using this app, you can carry out quick meet-up sessions with friends, family, or colleagues. You can even use this to send messages. This isn’t exactly a new app. This is essentially Microsoft Teams that you can access quickly from the taskbar. This tutorial will show you how to set up and use Chat app on Windows 11.
POPSUGAR

Yup, Yik Yak Is Available For Download in the App Store . . . Again

Nope, you didn't just see a ghost . . . Yik Yak is actually back in the app store. After a four-year hiatus, the location-based app is available for download again on IOS (sorry Android users, your day will come), and it's pretty much the same as before with the exception of updated community "guardrails." While the app has new owners, you can expect the same type of bulletin-board interface as back in the day with yakkers in your area anonymously posting their thoughts, feelings, questions, and more. So yeah, if you're a college freshman this is a great way to get familiar with your campus surroundings! While I wasn't the biggest poster on Yik Yak myself, I did closely follow the posts in my small college community circa 2015, and wow, did it lead to a lot of laughs, crushes revealed, and informative info . . . like what's for dinner at the dining hall. Of course, Yik Yak's anonymous approach wasn't always used for the greater good, and it ultimately led to the app's demise in 2017. Luckily, the 2021 version has made some promising changes!
Behind Viral Videos
Myhighplains.com

Controversial app Yik Yak is back

The social media app Yik Yak is back after a four-year hiatus. The app allows users to view discussion threads called “yaks” within a five mile radius while remaining anonymous. For now, the app is only available for iPhone users in the United States, but they company said they do...
TheWrap

Yik Yak Is Back and Millennials Are Stoked – But Terrified for the Internet

After a four-year hiatus, Yik Yak has returned, and no one was ready for that plot twist. But just because they weren’t ready doesn’t mean they aren’t living for it. A quick refresher: Yik Yak was a bit of a meteor app, coming in hot in 2013 and fading out as quickly as it came. It was similar to Twitter, with users posting short thoughts with limited characters, except that it was wholly anonymous. It was also location-based, meaning users only saw content from other users within a certain radius. In reality, Yik Yak was a staple of the college experience for a good chunk of millennials.
Video Games
ab-gaming.com

Typhoon Studios is Back From the Dead Already

Typhoon Studios is officially back, though not under the same guise. As a catch-up; Google briefly owned Typhoon Studios under its “Stadia Games & Entertainment” umbrella. Together, Stadia saw an exclusive edition of Journey to the Savage Planet release. Thankfully, Typhoon is back as “Raccoon Logic”, as per a recent...
Cell Phones
Engadget

Snapchat Trends is an overview of the most popular keywords in use in Stories

Snap is introducing a new tool called that provides a public overview of the most popular keywords currently in use on the app. Accessible via the , you can use the feature to get a sense of the topics that Snapchat users are referencing in Stories they share with the public and their friends. The tool also includes a database you can use to search for specific terms.
Internet
Engadget

Twitter's latest experiment is a tool for reporting 'misleading' tweets

A new test from Twitter will finally allow users to report “misleading” tweets. The company says it’s testing the feature for “some people” in the US, South Korea and Australia. Though only an experiment, it’s a significant step for Twitter which has previously had limited reporting tools for misinformation on its service.
Internet
Engadget

Facebook cracks down on vaccine misinformation ‘superspreaders’

Back in March, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) published linking more than two-thirds of vaccine misinformation online to12 individuals. That statistic has been widely cited since, including by lawmakers and government officials, as proof that Facebook has lies about COVID-19 vaccines. Now, five months later, Facebook says it...
Cell Phones
Engadget

Netflix adds spatial audio support on iOS 14 devices

Netflix has started the process of supporting spatial audio on its iOS app, according to 9to5Mac. Following Reddit reports, a spokesperson for the company told the outlet it recently began a slow rollout of the feature to its iOS users. To take advantage, you’ll need a pair of AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, as well as an iPhone or iPad with iOS 14 installed on the device. The toggle to enable the feature is located in the Control Center. As this is a slow rollout, you may not see the toggle even if you have the latest version of Netflix installed on your iPhone or iPad.
Cell Phones
collegecandy.com

What Is “Yik Yak” And How To Use It

About four years ago, an app by the name of “Yik Yak” was made by creators Tyler Droll and Brooks Buffington, and the basic purpose of it was to function as an anonymous message posting app, not too dissimilar from Twitter, except the fun of the app was that you could basically add any sort of text post that you want, and no one could know who wrote it. The app quickly became popular on college campuses and high schools in 2014, but quickly lost its popularity in 2016 after it became a site rampant with harassment and bullying, making it the enemy of school administrators everywhere.

