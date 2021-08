Designed by an all-new fashion brand, the Rawkly Fashion Wooden Snapback high-quality cap makes you stand out. Available in four different crown colors—Onyx, Diamond, Ruby, and Sapphire—it lets you embrace your style. Furthermore, you can also choose an exclusive Khaki Edition that is limited to just 100 caps. These unique, high-quality hats have a beloved style with a modern twist. With a street fashion look, they come with a wooden brim. You can choose from three different designs as well: Attitude of Sweden, Raw Attitude, and Rawkly. These three options have the same fit but different logo designs. So you’ll get the same fabric, size, wood veneers, and lip on all caps. Every cap will be unique because the brand uses real wood on the brim, so every cap has a unique pattern.