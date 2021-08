Honestly can you imagine a plain jane world where everything was painted black or white and there was no color or creativity. When that thought crosses my mind I think of the old school black and white movies without sound playing off a movie projector. Frankly it's depressing and I want nothing to do with a life like that. I love creative people and I love seeing creativity in and around one of my favorite things... cars. After writing an article on interesting Idaho personalized license plates I received a bunch of pics of creative plates. I will share another 6 in this article. One of them was so creative that they figured out how to spell creative with the required seven characters instead of the eight that it's normally spelled with.