Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americus, GA

Phoebe Sumter suspends visitation in emergency center

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQN8f_0bTHuCKk00
Phoebe Putney Health System COVID numbers Special Graphic: Phoebe

AMERICUS – Due to an overwhelming volume of patients, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has temporarily suspended visitation in its emergency center, hospital officials announced Monday.

“This morning, every room in our emergency center was occupied by a patient holding for admission,” Phoebe Sumter Chief Executive Officer Brandi Lunneborg said in a news release. “Unfortunately, that, and long delays, have become our daily experience rather than the exception, as we deal with the challenging impacts of this latest COVID surge.

“We will soon take over office space adjacent to our ER to help with patient overflow, but right now we simply don’t have room for visitors. Regretfully, except under a few exceptions, we have suspended visitation in our ER until our volume of patients slows down. We will work diligently to stay in communication with loved ones who cannot be at a patient’s bedside, and we ask for their patience and understanding.”

The exceptions that may apply are end-of-life situations, patients with special needs or minors under age 18, Lunneborg said.

If one of those exceptions is met, one visitor per patient may be allowed, and all visitors must stay with the patient during the visit.

Phoebe Sumter will re-evaluate visitation rules daily. For now, visitation guidelines in other areas of the hospital are not changing.

Phoebe officials also have announced that the hospital is part of a joint subcommittee consisting of public information officers and marketing professionals from the city of Albany, Dougherty County, the Dougherty County School System, Albany State University, Emergency Management, Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany and Public Health working to develop a “Strive for 75” campaign which was announced during a weekly COVID-19 news conference on Friday.

The goal of the campaign is to increase the percentage of those vaccinated in Albany and Dougherty County from 35 percent to 75 percent in 75 days through education, collaborations with influencers and social activities.

“We want the community to just simply do their part by going out and getting the vaccine to increase our numbers,” the group said in a news release. “If they have been hesitant about getting the vaccine, then reconsider by doing research and making an informed decision then get the shot.”

The Dougherty County Health Department is currently offering all three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen — Mondays, 8 a.m.-noon; Tuesdays 1-5 p.m., and Thursdays 8 a.m.-noon.

There are three ways to make an appointment:

♦ Call the call center at (229) 638-6425;

♦ Go online to southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org;

♦ Call the health department at (229) 638-6424, extension 7726.

The Dougherty County Health Department encourages making an appointment for vaccination; however, they will not turn anyone away on any day who wants the vaccine. If anyone has questions about getting vaccinated, they can call the health department.

Comments / 0

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
3K+
Followers
214
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dougherty County, GA
Albany, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Health
Dougherty County, GA
Education
Albany, GA
Health
Americus, GA
Education
Dougherty County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Education
Americus, GA
Health
City
Albany, GA
City
Americus, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#The Visit#City Of Albany#Call Center#Covid#Albany State University#Johnson Johnson#Go#Lrb 229 Rrb 638 6424
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy