Phoebe Sumter suspends visitation in emergency center

AMERICUS – Due to an overwhelming volume of patients, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has temporarily suspended visitation in its emergency center, hospital officials announced Monday.

“This morning, every room in our emergency center was occupied by a patient holding for admission,” Phoebe Sumter Chief Executive Officer Brandi Lunneborg said in a news release. “Unfortunately, that, and long delays, have become our daily experience rather than the exception, as we deal with the challenging impacts of this latest COVID surge.

“We will soon take over office space adjacent to our ER to help with patient overflow, but right now we simply don’t have room for visitors. Regretfully, except under a few exceptions, we have suspended visitation in our ER until our volume of patients slows down. We will work diligently to stay in communication with loved ones who cannot be at a patient’s bedside, and we ask for their patience and understanding.”

The exceptions that may apply are end-of-life situations, patients with special needs or minors under age 18, Lunneborg said.

If one of those exceptions is met, one visitor per patient may be allowed, and all visitors must stay with the patient during the visit.

Phoebe Sumter will re-evaluate visitation rules daily. For now, visitation guidelines in other areas of the hospital are not changing.

Phoebe officials also have announced that the hospital is part of a joint subcommittee consisting of public information officers and marketing professionals from the city of Albany, Dougherty County, the Dougherty County School System, Albany State University, Emergency Management, Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany and Public Health working to develop a “Strive for 75” campaign which was announced during a weekly COVID-19 news conference on Friday.

The goal of the campaign is to increase the percentage of those vaccinated in Albany and Dougherty County from 35 percent to 75 percent in 75 days through education, collaborations with influencers and social activities.

“We want the community to just simply do their part by going out and getting the vaccine to increase our numbers,” the group said in a news release. “If they have been hesitant about getting the vaccine, then reconsider by doing research and making an informed decision then get the shot.”

The Dougherty County Health Department is currently offering all three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen — Mondays, 8 a.m.-noon; Tuesdays 1-5 p.m., and Thursdays 8 a.m.-noon.

There are three ways to make an appointment:

♦ Call the call center at (229) 638-6425;

♦ Go online to southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org;

♦ Call the health department at (229) 638-6424, extension 7726.

The Dougherty County Health Department encourages making an appointment for vaccination; however, they will not turn anyone away on any day who wants the vaccine. If anyone has questions about getting vaccinated, they can call the health department.