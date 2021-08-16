Respiratory Performance Fitness Trackers

Believe it or not, kids can benefit from fitness trackers just as much as we can. Similar to the many reasons adults enjoy using them, fitness trackers for kids encourage and motivate your child to stay active and healthy for their continued growth. Most fitness trackers can count steps, exercise, and even sleep — but since these are fitness trackers for kids, all of those metrics are made as fun as possible. Your child can collect and earn digital rewards for their achievements, and parents can be alerted when milestones are achieved so you can reward them, too. They're durable, come in bright colors, and some wristbands even feature characters from your child’s favorite TV shows and movies.