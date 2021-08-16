Cancel
Respiratory Performance Fitness Trackers

By Michael Hemsworth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Calibre real-time fitness tracker is an optimized piece of equipment for avid athletes and sports enthusiasts alike that will enable them to track their performance in an ultra-accurate manner. The fitness tracker comes in the form of a face mask that is intended to be worn over the mouth and nose to measure how the user is breathing. This data that's collected will provide insight into respiration as well as metabolic rates to help users gain better information related to how they're performing.

