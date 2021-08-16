Cancel
Afghanistan: Political commentator John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’ as parliament is recalled

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
MPs have been recalled following events in Afghanistan (UK Parliament)

Many have questioned the usefulness of parliament meeting after the fall of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, but it makes sense in principle that our representatives should discuss a significant moment in British foreign policy – even if it is too late to affect the immediate outcome.

There are always lessons to be learned about the wisdom and nature of military interventions, as well as early questions to be asked about how western intelligence about the strength of the Taliban seemed to be so mistaken.

It would seem that the important decision was taken by US President Joe Biden, but that raises important questions about the extent of British and Nato influence on American policy, and about the willingness of other Nato members to work together to fill a gap that the US has left.

Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, said that he had tried to work with other nations to maintain a military presence in Afghanistan, but that they “weren’t particularly interested”. Today he seemed close to tears when he said that “some people won’t get back”.

And there are still important questions for the future, about the nature of our civilian engagement with the Afghan people, and about what leverage the international community has over a Taliban government in defence of human rights.

What would you like to hear from your MP? What do you think the prime minister should say? What about Sir Keir Starmer? And what do you expect from Jeremy Corbyn, who founded Stop the War in 2001 to oppose the US-led intervention in Afghanistan?

I will be here at 4pm on Tuesday (17 August) to answer your questions. If you have a question, submit it now, or when I join you live at 4pm.

All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question. Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 4pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.

The Independent

The Independent

