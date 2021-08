Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the latest parents to be interrupted by their children during a work Zoom. On August 12, one of Bell and Shepard's daughters decided to say hello to her parents during their interview on the Today show with Al Roker. "One of them's knocking, even though they know they can't come out on camera," Shepard tells Roker during the call while Bell adds, "Child at the door. You take it, you take the question. I'll get the child. Hold on."