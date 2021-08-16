Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Outdoor Mass on Feast of the Assumption

By Submitted Article
vermontcatholic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo welcome back parishioners in the safest environment as Covid-19 protocols change, the Essex Catholic Community has been having a series of Masses on the lawn of Holy Family rectory. On the Feast of the Assumption, Edmundite Father Charles Ranges, pastor, celebrated Mass, and newly ordained Deacon Gregory Caldwell, one of the parish seminarians, served at the altar. Linda and Bernie Hemond acted as servers and Bill Falls was the lector. Music was provided by Jeff Firlick. More than 100 people attended, including a number of children. Refreshments after Mass were served by Beverly Cloutier and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Father Ranges commented, “Hopefully we will be able to celebrate more Masses outside before the weather will force us inside.”

vermontcatholic.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assumption#Edmundite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
Related
studyprayserve.com

Study, Pray, Serve: The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Here are some of the themes from the readings on this feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The Church interprets the woman in this passage as Mary. The dragon is the enemy who attempts to destroy the woman and child. The voice of heaven proclaims God’s authority...
Wadena, MNWadena Pioneer Journal

Joyful Spirit church members happily worship in new church

The shell of the new Joyful Spirit United Methodist Church is up and church members are already finding a peaceful place to worship inside. After a whole lot of change, church members are again finding some consistency as they meet under the now enclosed new church building on Hwy 29 outside of Wadena.
Hammond Daily Star

Celebrating Mary’s Assumption into Heaven: It’s Implications

Jesus’ Church, from her earliest times, believed that upon the end of the Virgin Mary’s life on earth her body wasn’t buried but rather was assumed in its entirety by God into Heaven. The word ‘assume’ comes from the Latin and means to ‘accept, or ‘to take up.”. In the...
Religionpillarcatholic.com

That’s a pretty big Assumption

Sunday, August 15, is the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It could be assumed that you’re an expert on such matters, but here are a few things you might need to know. What do Catholics believe about the Assumption?. In 1950, Pope Pius XII defined in...
Green Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Assumption Sunday a family day

The restoration of the Sunday mass obligation for the Diocese of Green Bay is not the only reason why you will see area Catholics head back to church this weekend. Last month, Bishop David Ricken announced a month ago he was lifting the dispensation so Catholics could fulfill the moral obligation of the third commandment, which is to keep the Sabbath holy. Sunday is the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the day marking her ascent into heaven. The day has always been special for the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion where the occasion is marked with a nine-day novena leading up to it in addition to a special mass and other events. The Shrine’s rector, Father John Broussard, says the day has always brought families to their grounds.
Religionjerseycatholic.org

The Assumption of Mary: cite me the passage!

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15, 2021 – THE ASSUMPTION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY. Many different Christian denominations celebrate the same feasts that we do as Catholics. For example, like us, they celebrate the birth of Jesus and his presentation in the Temple. They celebrate his being transfigured in glory before Peter, James, and John. They remember the Lord’s entrance into Jerusalem and his final meal with his disciples. They celebrate his passion, death, resurrection, ascension, and the coming of the Holy Spirit.
Religionmysoutex.com

Assumptions about Heaven

We have probably all assumed we knew something from time to time. I have been asked on several occasions what Heaven is like. When I answered a child back what they thought it would be like, they said video games without interruption! I couldn’t confirm that; but in each instance, they assumed that I had studied about it and been informed by sacred scripture, not that I had been there before.
Religiontrinitymountainhome.com

Come, Enjoy Wisdom's Feast!

“Come, eat my food, and drink the wine that I have mixed. Abandon your naïve ways and live. Travel the road to understanding.” (Proverbs 9:5–6) “Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit, wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad.” - Miles Kington. When it...
trentontrib.com

Church finds more scenic spot for its outdoor Mass

Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Grosse Ile held its first outdoor Mass of the summer season on Sunday evening, June 6. The church began holding outdoor services in the summer of 2020 when many parishioners were uncomfortable attending Mass inside the church due to COVID-19 and the need to remain socially distant from others. These Masses were held in the church parking lot allowing for lots of room to spread out.
California Democrat

Assumption Catholic Church's annual mass returns on Feast Day

Cedron's Assumption Catholic Church hosted one of its two masses for the year on Saturday, an event organizers were eager to return to after cancellations in 2020. Celebrating the Assumption of the Virgin Mary into Heaven, church leaders thought it would be appropriate to hold a mass on the Feast Day that it was named after on Saturday, Aug. 14. The church retired its regular services in 1993, now meeting twice each year.
nonprofitctr.org

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd – Bookkeeper

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd is a welcoming and inclusive congregation, located in the heart of the Riverside neighborhood. The church offers a wide range of outreach ministries, including an indoor swimming pool, and is affectionately known as “the Church that taught a city to swim.”. Good Shepherd...
batleynews.co.uk

Community in shock after vandals destroy statue at church in Heckmondwike

The statue of Our Blessed Lady stands in the grotto outside Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church on Bath Road, Heckmondwike. It was originally brought back from Medjugorje in Bosnia in 2004 by Father Michael Sullivan. The statue has been smashed into four pieces and the damage was found last week...
Religionvermontcatholic.org

1916 time capsule opened

St. Mary Church in Franklin is but minutes from the Canadian border, so it seems fitting that more than 100 years ago when parishioners selected items for a time capsule in the church’s cornerstone, they included in it a Canadian dime. The 1916 dime was minted the same year the...
Religiondailypostathenian.com

Is church membership and worship attendance mandatory?

The simple and quick answer is no. Church membership is not mandatory. You have the power of choice within yourself to decide for yourself if you want to be a part of the Lord’s church or not. Nothing is forced upon you by the Lord. You have complete freedom of choice. However, there are consequences to all the choices and decisions that you make. There may be positive and negative aspects to all your decisions and choices. One positive to not having to attend worship is that you get to sleep in or do something else instead of attending worship. You may decide to spend the day up on the lake or ride through the mountains. There are limitless things that can occupy your time. You may decide to stay in front of the television all day and watch the ball games. God does not require you to do anything. It is your choice. However, there are consequences to these choices.
Columbus, OHvermontcatholic.org

Knights of Columbus seeking new members

The founding principles of the Knights of Columbus are charity, unity and fraternity, and men seeking to join the international charitable order founded by Blessed Michael McGivney in 1882 are encouraged to inquire about membership. “As Knights, we recognize that our principles and our faith in God compel us to...
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.2:5-6; quote by Saint Teresa of Avila

Isaiah Isa.2:5-6 Mental prayer in my opinion is nothing else than an intimate sharing between friends; it means taking time frequently to be alone with Him who we know loves us. The important thing is not to think much but to love much and so do that which best stirs you to love. Love is not great delight but desire to please God in everything.
FestivalGrosse Pointe News

Assumption’s Greek MiniFest Aug. 19-22

The community is invited to sample authentic Greek foods and enter a chance to win prizes during Assumption Cultural Center’s Greek MiniFest, which takes place Thursday, Aug. 19, to Sunday, Aug. 22. Although COVID-19 is preventing Assumption from holding its traditional GreekFest, guests still may enjoy the center’s hospitality and...
ReligionPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Pastor’s Place: Social Justice

Followers of Jesus are supposed to be known for love. The thing about love is that it cannot stay with us. Jesus said, “As I have loved you, so you must love one another” (John 13:34). In other words, we become a conduit of the love of God. He loves us, we love others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy