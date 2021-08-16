Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

WhatsApp will soon be able to transfer messages between iPhone and Android [Update: rolling out]

By Kyle Bradshaw
Posted by 
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2yhJ_0bTHsL4100

WhatsApp made an appearance during Samsung’s Unpacked event, revealing that it would soon be possible to transfer messages between iOS and Android devices, starting with Samsung Galaxy phones.

Update: The ability to transfer messages has begun to roll out with the latest beta updates to WhatsApp.

Original 8/11: As of today, WhatsApp easily allows you to transfer messages between iPhones or between Android devices, making it easy to continue your conversations after an upgrade. Thus far, though, switching from iOS to Android, or vice versa, has meant losing your conversation history.

As reported by Engadget, WhatsApp is gaining the ability to export and import messages between devices. Starting in the coming weeks, the ability to import messages will debut on Samsung’s Galaxy phones, specifically those on Android 10 or newer. Eventually, you’ll be able to freely transfer your WhatsApp messages between phones, regardless of who made them.

In early preview screenshots shared by WhatsApp, we see that importing messages may only work when initially setting up a new device onto your account.

Importing chat history.

We need permission to restore your chats.

You will not be able to import later if you skip this step.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123yYT_0bTHsL4100

This was no simple undertaking on WhatsApp’s part, requiring collaboration from OS developers and phone makers to properly and securely transfer the encrypted messages, voice memos, and photos.

Our APK Insight team has seen signs of WhatsApp’s Import/Export feature in Android’s “Data Restore Tool,” suggesting it will be located at Settings > Chats > Move Chats to Android. That integration suggests Google has been putting its efforts toward making it easier than ever to switch to Android from iOS.

Update 8/16: As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for iOS has already begun rolling out the ability to transfer chat messages between devices. Once it’s reached your device, in the “Chats” settings of the app, you’ll find a new “Move chats to Android” option.

However, for now, the option doesn’t seem to be functional as of yet. The current belief is that it may require the “Switch to Android” app for iOS, or perhaps an updated version of Google’s Data Restore Tool on a Samsung phone. If you’re able to get the transfer of WhatsApp messages from iOS to Android to work, let us know in the comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q8AUB_0bTHsL4100
Image: WABetaInfo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments / 0

9to5Mac

9to5Mac

873
Followers
736
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android 10#Ios#Engadget#Insight#Import Export#Settings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Related
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

If you have this version of Android you will not be able to access Gmail, YouTube and other Google apps

Right now, the most current version of Google’s operating system for mobiles is Android 11, and in just 1 month Android 12 will arrive. But being the most widespread OS and with the hundreds of millions of smartphones in the world, they are literally millions of users and female users who use older versions of Android. And in fact, the extreme antiquity of some versions may come as a surprise.
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

How to block spam calls on iOS and Android phones

It’s not just you: spam calls are more prevalent than ever, and more difficult to stop, too. Technological advances have made it near-impossible to escape robocalls. One center can make millions of calls a day — and they are generally profitable for scammers, so they’re not going away any time soon, either. People reported falling for scam calls between June 2020 and June 2021. The FTC says it takes spam calls seriously, but its resources for actually stopping them are…slim. “Just block ‘em and report ‘em” only goes so far without any actual recommendations. Like the common cold, fighting spam calls isn’t easy — but we can minimize their effects on our daily lives. We have some recommendations on how to best do so without losing your mind... Often the least expensive and pain-free spam-blocking methods are provided right through your provider. These apps are usually included in your plan at no charge, with premium services available for an upcharge. You can also report numbers that slip through, along with notes, or send all unknown callers straight to voicemail. It allows filtering by risk level; you can send potential spam calls to voicemail or terminate them altogether. If free offerings aren’t cutting it, there are plenty of other apps created to avoid robocalls. Hiya Hiya also has a remarkable reputation for blocking spam calls and focuses on reporting them so other users can avoid the same numbers in the future. It’s $3.99 per month as well, though you can also buy a yearly plan at a significant discount of $24.99. Download it on iOS or Android.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete these apps! Scanner, messaging and keyboard downloads are hiding malware

Having your phone infected with malware is no laughing matter. Unfortunately, several mobile applications have just been discovered that harbor the dangerous Joker malware. The name might sound familiar to you. Not because it is the villain in superhero flicks, but because we have written about the malware’s destruction before. It is one of the most prominent attacks that criminals use on victims.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

iPhone users may be tempted to switch to Android thanks to a new Google app

The tribal war between Android and iOS users has been raging for years. Once you’ve picked a side, it’s hard to switch teams, be it out of loyalty or convenience. That’s something the two major operating systems are eager to change in their battle to steal each other’s users. Now there are signs that Android is heating up the competition and making plans to convince more customers to switch from Apple.
Cell PhonesL.A. Weekly

How to Clone a Cell phone – Top 3 Cell Phone Cloning Apps

Are you interested in going through the entire data on a specific mobile phone through your own cell phone, or a PC owned by you. While cloning is technically perceived as a process of replicating the entire contents of a target cell phone onto another one, there are several useful tools available in the market today that make it even easier to go through the contents of the target device, and stay on top of its day-to-day activities. We’ll essentially be talking about cloning in that specific context, for the scope of this article.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to enable Google's Heads Up feature on your Android phone

Have you ever been so engrossed in a text conversation or Candy Crush marathon on some of the best Android Phones that you forgot to look up from the screen and ran into a wall or almost stepped into traffic? Really? Okay, I'm silently judging you right now. Apparently, you're not alone. Thankfully, Google has added a feature to Android that will remind users to look up when using their phones while walking (but honestly, please stop doing this, it looks ridiculous). While it may be a sad reflection on the state of consumer technology and society in general that Google felt the need to add this "Digital Wellbeing" feature, you should probably know where it lives in your phone's settings. So with that in mind, here is how to use Heads Up on your Android phone.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

How to make your WhatsApp images and videos disappear

We’ve all had that moment when we need to quickly send a photo or a video that contains important information, and then ask the recipient to delete the media soon after. With WhatsApp bringing in different features almost every month, their newest feature brings the ability to view an image once before disappearing completely.
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Signal Adds Support For Default Disappearing Messages

The privacy-focused messaging app Signal now supports disappearing messages by default, Androidpolice reports. The app added the feature in 2020, but it wasn’t by default, and users needed to activate disappearing messages for every conversation manually. However, starting today, you can preconfigure your conversations with auto-delete messages. In addition to...
NFLtechnewstoday.com

How to Know if Your Phone Is Hacked

Your phone is your digital identity. In today’s world, if a hacker gets access to your phone then they have full control over you. Your family, friends, photos, bank details. Everything. A remote hacker can trace your physical location using your phone and snoop in all of your conversations. You...
TV & Videostheclevelandamerican.com

YouTube will stop working on some Android phones

YouTube is one of the most used sites on the internet and especially throughout history in this epidemic, which has become one of the best sources of information and entertainment to escape from prison. However, there is a bad news for those who usually watch YouTube on their cell phone...
Cell PhonesNewsTimes

So you can activate the 'do not disturb' function in WhatsApp to disconnect from the app without deleting it

If you have the impression that new WhatsApp functions appear one day and the next, you are right. The messaging app is making several changes to meet the needs of its users, and they in turn are finding new tricks to make their experience with the application more pleasant. One of these is the option to activate the 'do not disturb' tool , here we tell you how to do it on your device.
Cell PhonesClick2Houston.com

Here is how to store your COVID vaccine card on your phone

HOUSTON – With more businesses and events beginning to require customers to show proof of their vaccine, people are trying to find easier ways to display it so you don’t have to carry it with you where ever you go. Since you’ve always got your phone with you, storing your card on your device is a good option.

Comments / 0

Community Policy