WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday State Highway 110 was shut down for a period of time because the road was unsafe to travel on due to flooding. One business located on the highway, Shee-Bee, experienced large amounts of flooding causing them to have to close on Wednesday. According to Shelby Chunn, who is the owner of the building, the worst of the flooding wasn’t in the highway but in and near her building. She says 12 inches of water was in the parking lot and 6 inches of water came through the door and into the building as well as debris from the surrounding area making its way into their parking lot.