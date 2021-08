I would like to draw attention to the benefits of buying local food. Our modern food industry is riddled with wasteful practices from inefficient growing methods to an equally uneconomical system of transit and delivery. Millions of semi trucks are on the road each day driving across the US to deliver food from one side of the country to the other and back again. While some parts of this system function to feed people in non-ideal growing climates, there are certainly areas where we could relieve some of this pollutive practice by shopping for our food locally.