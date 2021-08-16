Cancel
Liz Cheney: Donald Trump's meeting with the Taliban "set all this in motion"

By Leah Foreman
Salon
 4 days ago
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., spoke on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" about the devolving situation in Afghanistan and appeared to lay some of the blame on the Trump administration.

"The fact that Mike Pompeo was the first Secretary of State to meet with the Taliban, the fact that they were considering inviting the Taliban to Camp David on 9/11 -- that set this all in motion," Liz Cheney said of former President Donald Trump and his administration.

She continued to say that she, as well as other ranking members of the party, were told by the former president and Pompeo that "we were going to renounce the Taliban, we were going to renounce Al-Qaeda...none of that happened."

As the well-known war hawk warned in early 2020, as the Trump administration left the Afghan government out of negotiations with the Taliban, "Any deal that the United States would contemplate entering into with the Taliban should be made public in its entirety." The peace agreement, she warned, may be lopsided in the Taliban's favor without a verification mechanism. "I've expressed my serious concerns about the lack of verification mechanism, about the commitment and the agreement that we would go to zero and primarily about the fact that what we have here are a number of promises by the Taliban."

She continued: "Many of them are promises that have been made before, and I think that the decisions about American troop levels in Afghanistan have to be made based on America's national security interests, not based on empty promises from the Taliban and an agreement that doesn't have any disclosed verification mechanism."

On Monday, however, after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, Cheney still laid the ultimate blame on the Democrat currently occupying the White House. "What we are seeing today absolutely is the responsibility of Joe Biden."

