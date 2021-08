(SANTA BARBARA) –Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) has selected Draughtsmen Aleworks as the 2021 Small Business of the Year for the 37th Assembly District. Draughtsmen Aleworks opened its first taproom in Goleta, CA in 2015, focusing on craft beer. Since then, not only has the brewery expanded locations to Santa Barbara and continued to grow its beer selections, but its products have also increased to offer innovative cider and hopped tea brews. Most recently, Draughtsmen Aleworks ventured into wine making, becoming one of the first breweries to cater to both beer and wine fans.