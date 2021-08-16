Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton, MA

It’s time for centrist Democrats to have their say in Congress (Editorial)

By The Republican Editorials
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At long last, the moderates are making some serious noise. And thank goodness for that. To look at Twitter, or to talk to folks in the People’s Republic of Northampton, or to read in news accounts the musings of the most-frequently quoted Democrats in Congress, one might get the feeling that the whole of the nation has moved so far to the left that few can even remember what life in the center felt like.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
50K+
Followers
37K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Northampton, MA
Northampton, MA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moderate Democrats#Progressive Democrats#House#The Mod Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsSlate

Can This Moderate Congressman Stop Pelosi and the Progressives’ Agenda?

When the House of Representatives returns early from summer recess next week to vote on a blueprint for Democrats’ eventual multitrillion-dollar spending bill, the Democratic majority will quickly have to resolve a high-stakes standoff. In one corner: Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden, and a comfortable majority of House Democrats. In the other: nine House moderates, led by New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, co-chair of the bipartisan but not necessarily accurately named Problem Solvers Caucus.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

It’s time Democrats stood up for the ‘silent majority’

I get it: More than 74 million Americans voted for the disgraced former president in 2020. It’s enough to make one queasy about the future of democracy that so many people would prefer an unhinged and unstable egomaniac who botched the pandemic, spread racial animus, ingratiated himself with adversaries and waged war on democracy because that candidate promised to build an utterly useless wall on the southern border. It’s depressing, certainly.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Democratic centrists split over $3.5 trillion spending bill

Centrist House Democrats are split over how to move forward with their party’s $3.5 trillion liberal spending package. Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington, chairwoman of the moderate New Democrats Coalition, said in a statement Friday night that she supports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s push for the House to pass next week a procedural motion to allow committees to begin writing the massive bill for a vote this fall.
Presidential ElectionColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: 'Reasonable Republicans' should oust the new GOP and vote for Democrats

Over the years, most Republicans have been reasonable people, and I believe most still are. But there have been some major changes within the party. It seems that, although a majority of Republicans still seem to be reasonable, much of the party’s leadership is not. Most of the Grand Old Party's senators, representatives and some of the governors keep backing former President Donald Trump even though they must surely know the danger to the party and the country.
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Nine centrist House Democrats threaten to oppose budget without infrastructure

WASHINGTON – Nine Democrats, led by New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, are threatening to vote against the fiscal 2022 budget resolution until the House passes and President Joe Biden signs the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill. “We will not consider voting for a budget resolution until the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Donald Trump Says GOP Being 'Absolutely Savaged' by Democrats in Infrastructure

Former President Donald Trump lambasted Republican leadership for working with Democrats in what he described as the "so-called 'bipartisan' infrastructure bill." In a statement, paid for by his Save America PAC, Trump wrote that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his group of "RINOS" (Republicans in name only) want to complete the deal done "at any cost" to show they can work with the "Radical Left Democrats."
San Francisco, CAPine Tree

Speaker Pelosi’s Statement on Afghanistan

San Francisco, CA…Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the situation in Afghanistan: “The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and the actions he has taken. “The Taliban must know that the world is watching its actions. We are deeply concerned...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Power Up: Will House Democrats have a “double dipping” problem?

Good Friday morning. You made it. Thanks for waking up with the Power Up newsletter – have a lovely weekend and we'll see you on Monday. RECONCILING THE RECONCILIATION PROCESS: When President Biden met with a handful of Republican and Democratic senators negotiating the bipartisan infrastructure agreement in June in the Oval Office, he made a promise not to “double dip," as Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) phrased it.
Congress & CourtsFauquier Times-Democrat

LETTER: House speaker has acted in good faith

Last week a letter to the editor [Fauquier Times, “Attention Nancy Pelosi: It’s not your House of Representatives,” Aug. 11] criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for measures she has taken to protect House members from COVID and her rejection of two Republicans proposed by the House minority leader for the select committee looking into the Jan. 6th insurrection.  The letter was reflective of the spin that Republican politicians and pundits have been putting on her actions for some time.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Nine Democrats signal opposition to Biden's welfare plan

Nine Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives on Friday threatened to derail the passage of President Joe Biden's landmark social welfare reform if a key infrastructure bill is not approved first, highlighting party divisions over economic policy. The moderate Democrats wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that they would thwart the passage of a budget resolution meant to pave the way for the $3.5 trillion social package unless the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is signed into law first.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Nothing is more urgent than breaking the GOP voting rights blockade

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats once again brought a major voting bill to the floor — and Senate Republicans once again blocked it. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) railed that Democrats sought “to start tearing up the ground rules of our democracy and writing new ones, of course on a purely partisan basis.” That is rich. In state after state, Republicans have done precisely what Mr. McConnell describes, raising gratuitous barriers to the ballot box in search of partisan advantage, justified by fantasies about election fraud. Republicans’ falsehood-fueled campaign against the nation’s system of government is one of the reasons the country needs federal voting legislation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy