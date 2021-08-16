Cancel
Boston, MA

Arroyo, Mejia advance home rule petition for elected school committee

By Avery Bleichfeld
baystatebanner.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Councilors Ricardo Arroyo and Julia Mejia announced Monday a proposed home rule petition for an elected Boston School Committee. If adopted and signed by the governor, the petition would, by 2026, shift the school committee, which is responsible for governing Boston Public Schools, from its current seven members who are appointed by the mayor, into a 13-member body where all seats are elected by residents of Boston.

