Mayor Bottoms Hosts 2021 Mayor’s Cup Annual Golf Tournament to Benefit Youth Scholarship Program

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms hosted the 2021 Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament, which benefits the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program (MYSP).

“As I look at you all today, I know for 92 scholars this year, you are standing in the gap for them. I cannot thank you enough,” Mayor Bottoms told those in attendance.

The Tournament—held at East Lake Golf Club—brought together partners and leaders from across the metropolitan area to make significant investments in the lives of promising Atlanta high school students. The funds will provide scholarships for the students to attend a college or university of their choice.

For the upcoming 2021 school year, nearly $500,000 in scholarships have been awarded to Atlanta students representing 36 universities and 13 high schools in the Atlanta Public School system.

MYSP helps deserving students with college expenses, so that financial hardship is not a barrier for students seeking higher education. Over the last decade, the program has supported 875 students from high schools across Atlanta. The Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program raises money throughout the year to ensure as many Atlanta high school graduates as possible can receive funding for college, helping to build a strong foundation for future career success and wealth building.

The MYSP is slated to benefit nearly 100 students this year.

In honor of Mayor Bottoms being named an honorary fellow of the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute (HBCU ELI), this year’s event also featured attendance by Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, Executive Director of the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University; Dr. George French Jr., President of Clark Atlanta University; and Dr. Robert Franklin, President Emeritus of Morehouse College. The institute, funded in large part by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), serves as an incubator for recruiting and developing the next generation of leaders for more than 100 HBCUs. The first-of-its-kind program boasts a roster that includes 58% women, making it the nation’s most diverse cohort of future HBCU leaders.

More information on the scholarship program can be found here.

