Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Mayor Bottoms Hosts 2021 Mayor’s Cup Annual Golf Tournament to Benefit Youth Scholarship Program

Posted by 
Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia
 4 days ago

Mayor’s Office of Communications

55 Trinity Avenue, Suite 2500 • Atlanta, Georgia 30303

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKcT5_0bTHqb3x00

Mayor Bottoms Hosts 2021 Mayor’s Cup Annual Golf Tournament to Benefit Youth Scholarship Program

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms hosted the 2021 Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament, which benefits the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program (MYSP).

“As I look at you all today, I know for 92 scholars this year, you are standing in the gap for them. I cannot thank you enough,” Mayor Bottoms told those in attendance.

The Tournament—held at East Lake Golf Club—brought together partners and leaders from across the metropolitan area to make significant investments in the lives of promising Atlanta high school students. The funds will provide scholarships for the students to attend a college or university of their choice.

For the upcoming 2021 school year, nearly $500,000 in scholarships have been awarded to Atlanta students representing 36 universities and 13 high schools in the Atlanta Public School system.

MYSP helps deserving students with college expenses, so that financial hardship is not a barrier for students seeking higher education. Over the last decade, the program has supported 875 students from high schools across Atlanta. The Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program raises money throughout the year to ensure as many Atlanta high school graduates as possible can receive funding for college, helping to build a strong foundation for future career success and wealth building.

The MYSP is slated to benefit nearly 100 students this year.

In honor of Mayor Bottoms being named an honorary fellow of the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute (HBCU ELI), this year’s event also featured attendance by Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, Executive Director of the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University; Dr. George French Jr., President of Clark Atlanta University; and Dr. Robert Franklin, President Emeritus of Morehouse College. The institute, funded in large part by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), serves as an incubator for recruiting and developing the next generation of leaders for more than 100 HBCUs. The first-of-its-kind program boasts a roster that includes 58% women, making it the nation’s most diverse cohort of future HBCU leaders.

More information on the scholarship program can be found here.

###

For more information about the City of Atlanta, please visit www.atlantaga.gov or watch City Channel 26. Follow the City of Atlanta on Facebook and Twitter @CityofAtlanta.

Comments / 0

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia

34
Followers
36
Post
388
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Georgia. With an estimated 2019 population of 506,811,

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morehouse College#Scholarships#Golf Tournament#Clark Atlanta University#Mysp#Leadership Institute#Hbcu Eli Rrb#City Channel 26
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

2 vaccinated US senators test positive for COVID-19

Two U.S. senators announced Thursday that they contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said they tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms and are currently isolating to stop further spread of coronavirus. Positive COVID-19 tests among the vaccinated population are considered "breakthrough"...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Elon Musk says Tesla will produce humanoid robot to help build cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company expects to build a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence next year that would complete simple physical tasks most workers detest. Musk unveiled the concept for the “Tesla Bot” Thursday during its “AI Day,” which the company streamed on its website. Musk said the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy