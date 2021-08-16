Cancel
Lifestyle

Weekend Activities At Carlyle Lake

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Join park rangers at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center on Saturday, 21 August at 2:30 p.m. in celebration of World Honey Bee Day! The day recognizes both the honey bee and the beekeepers who tend the hives. When we plant wildflowers, orchards, and other flowering plants, we support pollinators such as honey bees. They depend on the nectar of a variety of plants for their survival. Conversely, we depend on honeybees for our survival, too! Without their pollinating abilities, many nutritious plants wouldn’t reproduce. Buzz on over to learn all about honey bees and even make your own!

