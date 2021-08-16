Cancel
Movies

The 'Don't Breathe 2' Sound Team on Using the Intensity of Silence

By Aaron Neuwirth
SFGate
 4 days ago

In "Don't Breathe 2," now playing in theaters, Stephen Lang returns as the blind man and former Navy SEAL Norman Nordstrom, who is harboring a terrible secret about his wicked ways. He uses his other senses to enhance his abilities, fighting off those who challenge him. Separated from the home...

www.sfgate.com

Stephen Lang
Fede Álvarez
#Navy#Theaters#Adr
Movies

How Do You Watch Don't Breathe 2 for free At-home

Sony's 2016 film Don't Breathe was a sleeper hit in the horror genre that was produced by horror legend Sam Raimi (also of 2004's Spider-Man 2 fame). The film grossed over $157 million from a mere budget of $10 million. Don't Breathe explored the thrilling story of a blind army...
Movies

Rodo Sayagues & Fede Álvarez Discuss "Don't Breathe 2"

Creative collaborators since their early days making short films in Uruguay, writer/director Fede Álvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues became household names to horror fans with their ultra-violent and surprisingly excellent remake of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead in 2013. When the duo’s follow-up, Don’t Breathe his cinemas in 2016, it became a high-grossing sleeper hit and is widely regarded as one of the best horror efforts of the decade. Now, with Sayagues in the director’s chair for the first time, Don’t Breathe 2 continues the story of “The Blind Man” aka Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) who, picking up years after the first film, is caring for a girl named Phoenix (Madelyn Grace) when a band of mysterious intruders brings violence again to his doorstep. Rue Morgue sat down with Sayagues and Álvarez to discuss their creative partnership, how they sought to build upon the first film, and what they make of the social media uproar surrounding the impending release.
Movies

'Don't Breathe 2' Review: Stephen Lang Returns as a Blind Avenger Confronting a Posse of Home Intruders

“Don’t Breathe 2,” in which Stephen Lang once again portrays a furious blind Gulf War veteran who fends off a handful of intruders in brutal makeshift ways, is a worthy enough sequel to “Don’t Breathe” — and yes, that’s about half a compliment. The original, released in 2016, was a jacked-up home invasion thriller with horror elements, but as staged (with a classically angled cleverness) by the director Fede Alvarez, it stayed tethered to a certain nuts-and-bolts, drive-in-movie-from-the-past reality. The script was bare bones, but critics liked it in much the same way that they’d liked “The Bourne Identity” — for its analog “values,” which in this case came off as the values of a thriller made with garish ingenuity for the Times Square crowd in 1982. It was the kind of canny exploitation picture that had fed Quentin Tarantino’s youthful dreams, the kind he drew upon when he imagined the climax of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” And Lang had a real aura, portraying a wrathful avenger with a streak of genuine evil, which in this pulp setting counted as “moral ambiguity.”
Movies

Don't Breathe 2 - Review

Don't Breathe 2 hits theaters on Aug. 13. In 2016, Don’t Breathe introduced Stephen Lang as Norman Nordstrom, a past-his-prime Army veteran with some seriously violent tendencies, to say the least. His silently menacing performance made what could've been a tired trope intriguing viewing, and his return to the role in Don’t Breathe 2 mostly delivers on this front. Unfortunately, he just can’t rescue this horror sequel from the trappings of mediocrity.
Public Health

'Free Guy,' 'Don't Breathe 2,' & 'Respect' Up Against Covid Resurgence

There are three new wide releases this weekend, but the question is whether they can pull the box office out of the downward trend it has been on. Last weekend had an overall box-office total of $65 million which, despite the opening of a big budget comic book franchise film, was the weakest overall weekend gross since June. It’s not easy to say exactly how much the resurgence of Covid-19 has impacted the box office in recent weeks, as there are other variables to factor in, from shortened or nonexistent theatrical windows, to content that perhaps isn’t quite “Must See” status, to get people out the door.
Movies

Movie Review: Double blind largely pays off in "DON'T BREATHE 2"

Starring Stephen Lang, Madelyn Grace and Brendan Sexton III. To those concerned that the trailer for DON’T BREATHE 2 gives away all the best moments, let me reassure: It only gives away about half the best moments. But seriously, the sequel sufficiently recaptures the gritty, nasty style of its predecessor while adding some fresh wrinkles of its own, even as a few of them strain credibility in the home stretch.
Gloucester, MA

In 'CODA,' hearing the sounds of silence

Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) is a high school senior in Gloucester. She gets up at 3 a.m. to work on her family’s fishing boat, then goes to school. No wonder she falls asleep in class. She has a crush on a fellow student, Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). She’s tough yet tender, independent yet devoted to her family. Ruby’s also a talented singer, talented enough that her music teacher (Eugenio Derbez) wants her to audition for a scholarship to Berklee.
Movies

Don't Forget To Breathe While Watching The Chilling Trailer For 'Don't Breathe 2'

The latest trailer for Sony’s “Don’t Breathe 2” has just been released. Here we get a closer look at this sequel installment in the series, which takes place 8 years after the first film’s events. The sequel, once again, sees The Blind Man faced with a house invasion, only this time, he’s fending for his life against a group of intruders. Bent on protecting an 11-year-old child he’s seemingly raised on his own. The Blind Man will rely on his non-visual senses to stop the intruders and protect the one he loves.
Movies

'Don't Breathe 2' Vignette Responds to Blind Man Discourse [Video]

In 2016’s Don’t Breathe, Stephen Lang starred as a blind war veteran who brutalizes a trio of thieves who break into his home. It is revealed that his character not only artificially inseminates a woman, but plans to do so again to one of the intruders. While Lang’s character is...
Movies

'Don't Breathe 2' Clip Shows a New Way to Play With Glue

Sony Pictures has released a new clip of Don’t Breathe 2, the sequel which brings Stephen Lang back as Norman Nordstrom, a.k.a. the Blind Man. As in the first movie, the Blind Man will stop at nothing to take down the people who threaten his disturbing family, using whatever tool he finds to deliver gruesome revenge.
Movies

'Don't Breathe 2': A Bafflingly Ill-Advised, Wildly Incompetent Horror Sequel [Review]

In the long history of utterly unnecessary horror sequels, a special place must be carved out for “Don’t Breathe 2.” The 2016 original was a nasty but serviceable home invasion thriller, directed with a modicum of skill by Fede Alvarez. However, if horror sequels (like comedy sequels) are plagued with the inherent difficulty of replicating the element of surprise so essential to their genre, a “Don’t Breathe” follow-up is in particular peril. Simply put, most of what made that film noteworthy was the ingenuity of its shocking twist, in which Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang), the blind homeowner who seemed the sympathetic victim of a sloppy home invasion, was revealed to be a far sicker puppy than any of the film’s ostensible villains. And thus, Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues’ script turns itself inside out midway through, causing the viewer to rethink their sympathies and assumptions.
Movies
IndieWire

'Don't Breathe 2' Review: This Torturous Home Invasion Sequel Hits the Spot

The inspiration for 2016’s low-budget sleeper hit “Don’t Breathe,” according to filmmaker Fede Alvarez, was to make a horror movie with an original storyline that used suspense in place of supernatural elements or excessive blood. In “Don’t Breathe 2,” the similarly deranged sequel, he has stayed true to those maxims, for the most part. There may be fewer truly gory moments in “Don’t Breathe 2” than in typical slasher fare, but they are just twisted enough to stick in the mind like a festering wound. Once again employing the reverse home invasion tale, one in which the invaders hardly live long...
Movies

Violence is Blind: Don't Breathe 2 (2021) - Reviewed

The highly trained, physically intimidating blind man returns for another grimy version of a dimly lit, burnt out Detroit in this week’s release of Don’t Breathe 2, a sequel lacking the directorial vision of one Fede Alvarez. Trading tension for a plot lined in ineptitude, this part two should be the franchise ending.
Movies

Don't Breathe 2 Filmmakers on the Franchise's Future

Director Fede Alvarez's Don't Breathe became a surprise horror hit back in 2016, and while the film offered a relatively contained adventure, it was continued with the upcoming Don't Breathe 2. This sequel was written by Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, with Sayagues taking over as director, while the pair recently confirmed that a key component of both films is that they have ambiguous openings and endings, allowing the filmmakers to relatively easily find new avenues to explore with these characters if they develop an idea for another installment. Don't Breathe 2 is set to land in theaters on August 13th.

