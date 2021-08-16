Cancel
World

Desperate Afghans plunge to deaths from departing US planes as Kabul airport overrun

By Charlie Faulkner in Kabul
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the lumbering US military transport began to taxi down the runway, the young men holding on to its sides refused to let go. Surrounded by crowds who had mobbed the tarmac at Kabul airport, the few who had gained a firm hold on the C-17 plane seemed determined to hang on. But then, as the plane gained altitude, came a horrifying sight: two of the would-be stowaways fell hundreds of feet to their death.

www.telegraph.co.uk

