KINGSTON, Jamaica – I recently listened to a reading of Evan Jones’ poem “Song of the Banana Man” by George Alexander Scott. This poem was written in the 1940s. For nearly 100 years, from 1870 to 1970, Jamaican small farmers, particularly in the eastern parishes of Portland, St. Mary, and St. Thomas, relied on income from the export of bananas, first to the United States and then, after 1932, to a guaranteed preferential market in the United Kingdom (UK). Bananas became the second most important export crop in Jamaica. It was green gold for many involved in the industry, although there were fluctuations in production due to inclement weather (hurricanes), diseases, and war.