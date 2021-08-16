Body of missing canoeist from Twin Cities recovered from northern Minnesota lake

Photo by Ian Keefe on Unsplash

The body of a 21-year-old Roseville man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake on Monday.

Philip Poulose was canoeing with a friend on Sand Lake in the Britt area, north of Virginia, on Aug. 12. Conditions were "very windy" and waves started to flood their canoe, so Poulose told his friend he was going to swim for the shoreline, the sheriff's office said.

His friend swam to a small island and was eventually rescued, but Poulose wasn't found.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and St. Louis County Rescue Squad said in a noon update on Monday they had recovered Poulose's body that morning, bringing the four-day "exhaustive search operation to an end."

The sheriff's office briefly suspended search operations Sunday night but planned to continue searching by boats and airplane at 6 a.m. Monday. The rescue squad, in a Facebook post on Friday, said it used seven boats, more than 40 personnel, three canines, and a "vast array of technology and equipment" in its search efforts.

"The brisk winds by day have made canine sorties difficult, and the lake bottom is covered in gargantuan weedbeds that grow seven feet tall in places, complicating efforts for our ROVs and sonar fish. Nevertheless, our teams are highly engaged and optimism is high," the post said.

Neither Poulose nor his friend had life jackets with them.