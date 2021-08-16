Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseville, MN

Body of missing canoeist from Twin Cities recovered from northern Minnesota lake

By Melissa Turtinen
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzMFv_0bTHoLvB00
Photo by Ian Keefe on Unsplash

The body of a 21-year-old Roseville man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake on Monday.

Philip Poulose was canoeing with a friend on Sand Lake in the Britt area, north of Virginia, on Aug. 12. Conditions were "very windy" and waves started to flood their canoe, so Poulose told his friend he was going to swim for the shoreline, the sheriff's office said.

Related [Aug. 13]: Crews searching for 21-year-old Twin Cities man in N. Minnesota lake; 1 rescued

Related [Aug. 16]: Search for Twin Cities canoeist to continue with boats, airplane

His friend swam to a small island and was eventually rescued, but Poulose wasn't found.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and St. Louis County Rescue Squad said in a noon update on Monday they had recovered Poulose's body that morning, bringing the four-day "exhaustive search operation to an end."

The sheriff's office briefly suspended search operations Sunday night but planned to continue searching by boats and airplane at 6 a.m. Monday. The rescue squad, in a Facebook post on Friday, said it used seven boats, more than 40 personnel, three canines, and a "vast array of technology and equipment" in its search efforts.

"The brisk winds by day have made canine sorties difficult, and the lake bottom is covered in gargantuan weedbeds that grow seven feet tall in places, complicating efforts for our ROVs and sonar fish. Nevertheless, our teams are highly engaged and optimism is high," the post said.

Neither Poulose nor his friend had life jackets with them.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Lake, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Virginia, MN
City
Britt, MN
State
Virginia State
Roseville, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Minnesota Lake, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Cities#Canoe#St Louis County#Sand Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

26,500 turkeys die in Minnesota barn fire

A barn fire in southwest Minnesota killed an estimated 26,500 turkeys on Wednesday. The fire was reported at 1:26 a.m. at a turkey barn located on 695th Avenue, about 2 1/2 miles north of Morton, according to the Renville County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews from Morton, Franklin, Olivia, Danube and...
Greenwood, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Greenwood Fire swells again, now at 3,200 acres and completely uncontained

The Greenwood Fire in northern Minnesota continues to grow at a rapid pace, swelling by more then 1,000 acres over the past 24 hours. Authorities estimate the size of the blaze at about 3,200 acres as of Wednesday morning, with fire quickly consuming dry timber in a large area just southwest of Isabella, Minnesota. It was first detected around 3 p.m. Sunday, with dry, windy conditions accelerating its expansion from a few hundred acres, to 1,000, then at least 2,000 and now 3,200.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Aug. 20 Live: Today's top Minnesota stories

Greenwood Fire surpasses 4,700 acres with 'extreme fire behavior' likely Friday. The Greenwood Fire, located in Lake County and the Superior National Forest, blossomed into a 4,734-acre wildfire as of Thursday night, and the blaze is zero percent contained. "Day and night shift fire crews continued structure protection on the...
Mounds View, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

One killed in Mounds View shooting

One person was killed in a shooting in Mounds View Wednesday afternoon, and now police are searching for the suspect. Mounds View police at 4:27 p.m. responded to the 2500 block of County Road I on reports of multiple shots fired and a person possibly shot, a news release says.
Greenwood, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Greenwood wildfire doubles in size to 2,000 acres; 75 homes evacuated

The Greenwood Fire in northeastern Minnesota has grown to more than 2,000 acres and has forced highways to close and the evacuation of about 75 homes and cabins. The fire, located about 15 miles southwest of Isabella, Minnesota, was initially detected around 3 p.m. Sunday. Originally estimated to be a few hundred acres, the blaze grew swiftly amid the dry, windy conditions in the area.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Severe thunderstorm watches issued across western Minnesota

The entire western half of Minnesota is covered by severe thunderstorm watches as storms are expected to intensify and move east-northeast Friday afternoon and evening. Whether the storms maintain their strength as they cross into eastern parts of Minnesota is to be determined, but where the severe thunderstorm watches are in place is where storms could spawn isolated tornadoes, drop large hail and produce damaging winds up to 70 mph.

Comments / 0

Community Policy