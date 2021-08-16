Crunch Fitness looks to open East End facility

Sugarfish by Sushi Nozawa, known for its traditional Japanese sushi, now has a location in Midtown East complete with its own outdoor space filled with lush greenery and string lights. It all starts with purchasing the freshest seafood daily, which Sugarfish says, even if it means buying it at 4am, and by forging relationships with fish suppliers, including some dating back to the 1970s. It’s that passion that created a loyal following. Four main options are offered at Sugarfish ranging in price from $29 for Trust Me Lite, $41 for Trust Me, $55 for The Nozawa Trust Me and $65 for Don’t Think, Just Eat. The latter usually includes a sashimi course, seven orders of nigiri and two hand rolls. The fish ranges from Japanese Yellowtail and New Zealand Sea Bream to Sea Bass and Salmon sushi. Hand rolls are filled with Blue and Dungeness Crab or Toro.