Fitness

Crunch Fitness looks to open East End facility

By Eleanor Tolbert
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 4 days ago
This franchise is looking to open several more fitness centers in the area, each costing $2 million to $4 million to develop.

Louisville Business First

Louisville Business First

Louisville, KY
ABOUT

The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville
#Crunch Fitness#East End
