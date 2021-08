Hugh Jackman keeps his promise to update fans on his latest skin biopsy, revealing his results were "inconclusive." The 52-year-old X-Men star shared a video last week telling fans he was undergoing a biopsy on his nose after his dermatologists and doctors "saw something that was a little irregular," and took the time to remind supporters to "go and get a check, and wear sunscreen." In the update posted to Jackman's Instagram page, the former Wolverine actor says his doctors are "not worried" but will be taking care of suspected basal cell carcinoma.