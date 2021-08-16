Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Stephen Miller, who led Berkeley’s excavation in Ancient Nemea, Greece, dies at 79

By Gretchen Kell
Berkeleyan Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Miller, a professor emeritus of classics who for nearly 50 years led UC Berkeley’s archaeological excavation in Greece of a site of the ancient Panhellenic Games, died Aug. 11 in a Greek hospital. The Greek Reporter, an international news outlet, reported that 79-year-old Miller died that morning following a hemodialysis treatment. Miller retired from Berkeley in 2004, and he and his wife, Effie, had been living in a home they’d built that overlooks Berkeley’s archaeological complex in the tiny agricultural village of Ancient Nemea, in the northeastern part of Greece’s Peloponnese.

news.berkeley.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkeley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Berkeley#Uc Berkeley#Christian#Delphi#Greeks#Roman Studies#The New York Times#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Related
Entertainmentopenculture.com

What Ancient Greece Really Looked Like: See Reconstructions of the Temple of Hadrian, Curetes Street & the Fountain of Trajan

Ancient Greeks did not live among ruins. This is, of course, an obvious truth, but one we run the risk of forgetting if we watch too many historical fantasies set in their time and place as popularly imagined. That Western civilization as we know it today came to know Ancient Greece through the ravaged built environments left behind has colored its modern-day perception — or, rather drained it of color. In recent years, a big deal has been made about the finding that Ancient Greek statues weren’t originally pure white, but painted in bright hues that faded away over the centuries. What does that imply for the rest of the place?
EnvironmentWDEZ 101.9 FM

Blazes flare anew in Greece but spare ancient Olympia

EVIA, Greece (Reuters) – A big blaze that swelled overnight in the Peloponnese peninsula forced the evacuation of many villages as exhausted firefighters battled wildfires across Greece for a ninth day on Wednesday. In northern Evia, Greece’s second-largest island, flare-ups remained the main problem for firefighters, who were joined by...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Donald Kagan, ancient historian and prominent neo-conservative who studied at Ohio State, dies at 89

Donald Kagan, a prominent classical scholar, contentious defender of traditional education and architect of neo-conservative foreign policy, has died at age 89. Kagan, a professor emeritus at Yale University and father of historians Robert and Frederick Kagan, died Aug. 6 at a retirement home in Washington, D.C. His death was announced by Yale and confirmed Wednesday by his sons.
EnvironmentNewsweek

Greece Wildfires Destroy Ancient Olive Tree That Was 2,500 Years Old

A historic, 2,500-year-old olive tree on the Greek island of Evia has been destroyed amid ongoing wildfires that have forced thousands of people to flee their homes. Local resident Apostolis Panagiotou posted images of the tree on Twitter Sunday, showing it before and after the fires. The tree, which was...
Middle Eastmarketplace.org

Is Israel a sign of what’s to come?

For our 500th episode, we’re doing a little rinse and repeat. In the news fix, we get March 2020 vibes as we discuss developments from Israel, which has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, raising concerns that the coronavirus vaccines’ protection may wane over time. Plus, the Federal Trade Commission is re-upping its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, and the controversy over the new “Jeopardy!” host escalates. Then, a special edition of our favorite game, “Half Full/Half Empty.”
Animalswibqam.com

Disoriented by wildfires, migrating storks die crossing Greece

ATHENS (Reuters) – Migrating storks crossing through Greece on their way to Africa have fallen victim to the wildfires raging across the country for the past week, becoming disoriented by the flames and getting lost, injured or killed, wildlife groups said. Every year, storks cross the Attica region around Athens,...
Indiafacts.net

Ancient Greece Facts

Modern civilization owes just as much to Ancient Greece as it does to Ancient Rome. From Ancient Greece, we inherited democracy, drama, classical art, and many other things we might sometimes take for granted. However, one of the most important features of Greek culture that has affected Western Civilization is undeniably and undoubtedly, their philosophy. Many, many other lists of Ancient Greece facts can also confirm this.
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Reimagining the American Outlaw

Between grading students’ papers and studying for finals at the end of spring quarter, Tom Lin was also making publicity appearances and preparing for the release of his debut novel, The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu (Little, Brown and Company, 2021). In his third year of his doctoral studies in the English department at UC Davis, Lin’s Western features a new take on the American classic by featuring a protagonist whose community was instrumental in building the West but are often forgotten from its history: Asian immigrants.
ObituariesAntelope Valley Press

Jon Lindbergh, aviator’s son who took to the sea, dies

Jon Lindbergh, an acclaimed deep-sea diver and underwater demolition expert whose life as the son of Col. Charles A. Lindbergh was shaped by the height of fame and the depths of tragedy that his family experienced, died on July 29 at his home in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He was 88.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Only In Pennsylvania

The One Pennsylvania Cave That’s Filled With Ancient Mysteries

Have you ever wondered what life was like at the beginning of human civilization, especially in Pennsylvania? How different and how much harder every day must have been for those early inhabitants? We can probably get a pretty good idea of what it must have been like from books and drawings. However, when you visit this Pennsylvania cave, you’ll get a glimpse at everyday life for humans during the prehistoric era.
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

Firefighter dies as Greece continues to deal with widespread blazes

Wildfires rampaged through massive swathes of Greece’s last remaining forests for yet another day, encroaching on more inhabited areas after burning scores of homes, businesses and farms. In neighbouring Turkey, fires described as the worst in decades have swept through stretches of the country’s southern coast for the past 10...
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

Berkeley Public Health Student Profile: Simon Campo

Where are you originally from and where will you be living this fall?. I am originally from Kingston, Washington, a small town on the Olympic Peninsula, but I currently live in San Francisco with my fiancée, Arianna Nuri. What is your focus in school?. Broadly, my focus is environmental health,...
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

Chancellor Christ to new students: We will work hard to help you thrive

Chancellor Carol Christ gave the following remarks at the 2021 new student convocation:. Hello, my name is Carol Christ, and as chancellor, I have the great pleasure of formally — if virtually — welcoming you to the University of California, Berkeley. We are delighted to have you with us as we begin this fall semester with high hopes and expectations for our return to in-person learning, to extracurricular activities and to all that makes this campus an amazing, vibrant place. Yet, we are also aware of the continued uncertainties born of the pandemic’s ever-changing contours and impacts, and in that, there is cause for care and caution.
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

The UC Berkeley Library is leveling the playing field, one textbook at a time. Here’s how.

Before the pandemic, Berkeley’s course reserves program was important but unsung, avoiding the spotlight commanded by The Bancroft Library’s priceless relics or Moffitt Library’s sleek Silicon Valley-adjacent aesthetic. But for generations the program has served an important purpose: supporting learning by providing students with the materials they need for classes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy