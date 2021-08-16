Stephen Miller, who led Berkeley’s excavation in Ancient Nemea, Greece, dies at 79
Stephen Miller, a professor emeritus of classics who for nearly 50 years led UC Berkeley’s archaeological excavation in Greece of a site of the ancient Panhellenic Games, died Aug. 11 in a Greek hospital. The Greek Reporter, an international news outlet, reported that 79-year-old Miller died that morning following a hemodialysis treatment. Miller retired from Berkeley in 2004, and he and his wife, Effie, had been living in a home they’d built that overlooks Berkeley’s archaeological complex in the tiny agricultural village of Ancient Nemea, in the northeastern part of Greece’s Peloponnese.news.berkeley.edu
