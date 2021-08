You could be drawn for the hunt of a lifetime! Elk season will soon be here starting October 7th through the 10th then again on December 9th through the 12th. Applications are now being accepted for the City of Lawton's 2021 elk hunt. If you're interested you'll need to submit an application and have a valid Oklahoma hunting license. You can apply and submit your application anytime from now until the deadline which is 5:00pm CST on Friday, September 3rd 2021 (09-03-21).