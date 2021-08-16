PG&E plans power shutoffs as Dixie fire rages in Northern California

Yet another Northern California town has been left almost entirely in ashes by an out-of-control wildfire. According to USA Today, the Caldor Fire has torn through through Grizzly Flats, a town of about 1,200 people in El Dorado County, destroying dozens of homes and hospitalizing two people. The Sacramento Bee reported that the fire has destroyed 50 homes, as well as the town’s elementary school, church, and post office. Only a few structures were spared. The Caldor Fire has exploded this week, tripling in size between Monday and Tuesday afternoon to around 50 square miles. Meanwhile, the much-larger Dixie Fire is closing in on Susanville, a town with a population of about 18,000 people, making it the biggest community threatened by this year’s wildfires. Mayor Mendy Schuster told The New York Times she was packing up her home to prepare for possible mandatory evacuation orders, saying: “It’s concerning... Lots of prayers.”