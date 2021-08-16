Cancel
Energy Industry

PG&E plans power shutoffs as Dixie fire rages in Northern California

Derrick
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES — As the Dixie fire continues to rage, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced it could cut power for roughly 39,000 residents across 16 counties in Northern California on Tuesday night to reduce the risk of wildfires from energized power lines. Strong southwest winds are expected to arrive...

www.thederrick.com

Related
California StateSacramento Bee

California slaps ban on homeowners insurance cancellations in two more wildfire areas

California regulators Thursday temporarily banned insurers from canceling homeowners living in and around the burn zones of two of the biggest wildfires to erupt this year. Amid an insurance crisis in wildfire-prone areas, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara slapped a one-year moratorium on insurance non-renewals in areas hit by the Lava and Beckwourth Complex fires. The fires have burned a combined 131,000 acres but are largely contained.
California StateInhabitat.com

California Caldor Fire destroys town, keeps raging

What started as a little blaze last weekend in El Dorado County, California, has turned into a town-gobbling inferno. The Caldor Fire tore through the 1,200-person town of Grizzly Flats, leaving not much more than the elementary school play structure, then headed for Highway 50. As of Wednesday evening, the fire had grown to more than 30,000 acres, shot smoke plumes through the sky and was 0% contained.
California StatePosted by
AFP

New wildfire explodes near California state capital

A wildfire that erupted outside California's state capital just a few days ago had exploded to cover 54,000 acres by Wednesday, an eight-fold increase in 24 hours. At least two people had to be airlifted to hospital as the Caldor Fire tore through a small town around 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Sacramento. Thousands of people have been told to seek safety, with the blaze raging uncontrolled through the Eldorado National Forest. "Please, please heed the warnings, and then when you're asked to get out, get out," Fire Chief Thom Porter said, according to the Sacramento Bee newspaper.
California StateDerrick

More winds threaten to blow California blaze into new fury

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Crews were digging in and burning out fire lines amid fears that another round of high winds Saturday will bring renewed fury to a Northern California wildfire. The Caldor Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada already destroyed dozens of homes and on Friday authorities closed down...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Wildfire Completely Destroys Yet Another Northern California Town

Yet another Northern California town has been left almost entirely in ashes by an out-of-control wildfire. According to USA Today, the Caldor Fire has torn through through Grizzly Flats, a town of about 1,200 people in El Dorado County, destroying dozens of homes and hospitalizing two people. The Sacramento Bee reported that the fire has destroyed 50 homes, as well as the town’s elementary school, church, and post office. Only a few structures were spared. The Caldor Fire has exploded this week, tripling in size between Monday and Tuesday afternoon to around 50 square miles. Meanwhile, the much-larger Dixie Fire is closing in on Susanville, a town with a population of about 18,000 people, making it the biggest community threatened by this year’s wildfires. Mayor Mendy Schuster told The New York Times she was packing up her home to prepare for possible mandatory evacuation orders, saying: “It’s concerning... Lots of prayers.”
California StateSilicon Valley

PG&E scrutiny builds on two fronts as Northern California wildfires burn

California regulators are threatening to escalate enforcement action against utility giant PG&E Corp. for safety lapses at the same time as a federal judge is probing the company’s role in starting the second biggest-wildfire in the state’s history. California Public Utilities Commission President Marybel Batjer said she’s asking the agency’s...
California StateOroville Mercury-Register

Dozens of homes burn as California wildfire siege continues

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — A small wildfire swept through a mobile home park, leaving dozens of homes in ashes, the latest in a series of explosive blazes propelled by gusts that have torn through Northern California mountains and forests. The drought-parched region was expected to see red flag warnings...
California Statebluemountaineagle.com

Massive California fire 8 miles from Susanville

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — Firefighters faced dangerously windy weather Tuesday as they struggled to keep the nation's largest wildfire from moving toward a Northern California city and other small mountain communities. Forecasters issued red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions including gusts up to 40 mph from late morning to...
Energy IndustryKCRA.com

PG&E begins re-energizing power to customers after planned shutoffs

Pacific Gas & Electric Company on Wednesday has given an "all-clear" to re-energize the 48,000 customers who lost power during a planned shutoff. Around 51,000 customers were originally predicted to have potentially been affected. Dry offshore winds, extreme to exceptional drought conditions and extremely dry vegetation are what led them...
Calistoga, CAKTVU FOX 2

Residents of Calistoga lose power during PG&E shutoff

CALISTOGA, Calif. - Calistoga wasn't surprised to lose power Tuesday at 6:30 pm. It was a planned PG&E public safety power shutdown, or PSPS, the first of the season. What was a surprise: the entire community remained off for hours. A specially-constructed micro-grid that is supposed to power the east...
Environmentgoldrushcam.com

CAL FIRE California Statewide Fire Summary for August 18, 2021

August 18, 2021 - Despite extreme fire activity and unfavorable weather conditions, more than 10,000 firefighters continue to battle, perform structure defense, and make progress on a dozen large wildfires and. one extended attack wildfire currently burning in California. Today, weather conditions are likely to continue to challenge firefighters, as...

