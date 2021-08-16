LOUISIANA OPENS CHILD CARE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM FOR CRITICAL HOSPITAL PERSONNEL DUE TO STAFF SHORTAGE IN COVID-19 FOURTH SURGE

BATON ROUGE, La. – In response to the critical staffing shortages in acute care hospitals in the fourth surge of COVID-19, the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) in partnership with Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) today opened the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) to support essential hospital personnel in Tier 1 or 2 hospital settings. These families can access subsidized care for children age 12 and under at Type III licensed childcare centers, or through registered and certified family childcare and in-home providers for 12 months by simply completing an application and providing a signed letter of employment and title.