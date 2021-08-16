Cancel
Energy Industry

Shell declares force majeure on Nigerian Forcados crude loadings

By Eklavya Gupte
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

Nigerian crude output suffering from operational, technical issues. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Force majeure was declared effective Aug. 13 due to "the curtailment of production and suspension of export operations as a result of some sheen noticed on the water around the loading buoy," Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd. said in a statement.

