Shell declares force majeure on Nigerian Forcados crude loadings
Nigerian crude output suffering from operational, technical issues. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Force majeure was declared effective Aug. 13 due to "the curtailment of production and suspension of export operations as a result of some sheen noticed on the water around the loading buoy," Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd. said in a statement.www.spglobal.com
