BRADFORD, England (PRWEB) August 21, 2021. SavePlanetEarth (SPE) is a prominent driver in carbon sequestration operations and is legally registered in the United Kingdom. SPE has announced that they will be developing their own carbon credit exchange. This new exchange will not only be carbon negative to use but will also be the perfect place for SavePlanetEarth to sell carbon credits in the form of rigorously certified non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The carbon credit exchange is a much-awaited aspect of SavePlanetEarth’s innovative advancements, and it will take the environmental industry by storm. This new infrastructure is not only a place well suited for SPE’s certified carbon credits to be sold and bought but also any other company which needs a platform to sell their own tokens. The profit generated from these carbon credits will be used to fund more carbon sequestration initiatives, thus making SavePlanetEarth financially self-sustaining.