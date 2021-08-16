Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Facebook, Google build undersea internet cables for Asia and Africa

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook and Google are building undersea internet cables around the world — and are betting that the investments will bring in millions of new customers. Facebook revealed Sunday that it is helping build a 7,500-mile cable connecting countries including Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines and Taiwan. The cable, called Project Apricot, is expected to launch in 2024 and will help deliver better 4G, 5G and broadband internet to the region, according to Facebook.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian#Indonesians#The Jakarta Post#Napoleoncat#Bloomberg#Chinese#China Mobile#Mtn Group#Africans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Related
EducationMinneapolis Star Tribune

China tightens control over companies' data on users

BEIJING — China is tightening control over data gathered by companies about the public under a law approved Friday by its ceremonial legislature, expanding the ruling Communist Party's crackdown on internet industries. The data protection law follows anti-monopoly and other enforcement actions against companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba and games...
Internet94.1 Duke FM

Chinese internet companies should innovate, promote social values – state media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Internet technology companies should seek new development and innovation methods, despite tougher supervision, and are encouraged to assume social responsibilities and promote social values, a state media outlet said on Friday. “In enhancing internet supervision, ‘labour pains’ are inevitable but it brings opportunities,” said Wang Yichen in...
seattlepi.com

Tencent's Martin Lau Explains China's Tech Sector Crackdown

Martin Lau, president and executive director of China’s tech and entertainment industry leader Tencent, on Wednesday explained the positive outcome from the maelstrom of new regulation that the Chinese government is currently imposing on the internet. In less than a year, regulators from multiple departments and ministries have besieged the...
Technologymobileworldlive.com

China continues app privacy crackdown

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reportedly found a further 43 Chinese apps guilty of illegally handling user data including contact lists and location information, and ordered their parent companies to make amendments by next week. In a statement viewed by Reuters, MIIT decreed the 43 apps had...
BusinessStreet.Com

How Undersea Dominance Lifts Facebook Stock

The future of the internet is not really in the cloud. It is in vast networks of undersea cables snaking around the bottom of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. And one big tech company benefits most. Facebook (FB) is working with Google on a cable system linking Japan and Southeast...
BusinessData Center Knowledge

Google and Facebook’s New Cable to Link Japan and Southeast Asia

Vlad Savov (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc. announced their participation in a new subsea cable system for 2024 set to improve internet connectivity across the Asia-Pacific region. Dubbed Apricot, the infrastructure project will link Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Indonesia and help serve growing demand...
Businesstheregister.com

The data must flow! Facebook and Google funding Apricot – a 12,000-kilometre sub cable across South-East-Asia

Google and Facebook will together build an underwater cable system to provide internet access to island nations stretching in an arc from Indonesia to Japan. The project, dubbed Apricot, will connect Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia via a 12,000-kilometre-long submarine cable. The fiber-optic system is designed to carry more than 190 terabits per second, to better support 4G, 5G, and broadband connectivity across the region. The cable is expected to go live by 2024.
Internettechweez.com

Telcos, Facebook Supplement Undersea Cables with 4 New Landing Site

The 2Africa consortium, comprised of China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, STC, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC, announced the addition of four new branches to the 2Africa cable. The branches will extend 2Africa’s connectivity to Seychelles, the Comoros Islands, and Angola, and bring a new landing to south-east Nigeria....
Worldkitco.com

Facebook, telcos to extend subsea cable to four countries

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Facebook and a team of African and global telecoms companies will add four more countries to its world's largest subsea cable project, widening the build project in Africa earlier than planned, they said in a joint statement on Monday. Internet connectivity will be expanded to...
WorldComputer Weekly

Facebook develops Asia-Pacific, African subsea connectivity

Facebook has confirmed its participation in the new Apricot subsea cable system for Asia and has announced expansion of the 2Africa collaboration of which it is a leading member. Expected to launch in 2024, the 12,000km-long cable is designed to connect Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore and...
WorldLight Reading

Facebook, Google plan Nigeria-US subsea cables

Undersea cables are in, in a big way. Facebook, along with a motley assortment of more-often competing global telcos, has said it is now building a giant sub-sea cable in Africa which will connect Angola, southeast Nigeria, the Seychelles and Comoros. The news comes as Silicon Valley's biggest companies are...
Internettelecoms.com

Google and Facebook get involved in another new APAC subsea cable

A new subsea cable that will ensure Taiwan stays connected to the rest of the reason is being championed by US internet giants Google and Facebook. The cable system is called Apricot, for some reason, and when it comes online in 2024 it will link Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore. It represents another US-funded APAC connectivity initiative that doesn’t include China, with the inclusion of Taiwan especially significant given China’s claims on the island.
BusinessZDNet

Google's Apricot subsea cable will strengthen Asian connections

Google has announced a subsea cable, called Apricot, that will connect Singapore, Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Indonesia. The Apricot cable is expected to be ready for service in 2024 and will complement the recently announced Echo cable that will connect the US, Singapore, Guam and Indonesia. Combined, the...
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Facebook and Amazon seek US approval to operate submarine cable data

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) – Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc have sought U.S. government approval to operate a new submarine data cable between the Philippines and California after China Mobile abandoned the project, a government agency said on Friday. . Both companies told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that they...
TV ShowsUnion Leader

Internet access, geography make it harder to let go of cable

At home in Goshen, Derek Tremblay has fast-enough internet to stream TV shows. But if someone else in his house wants to stream something else on another device? Forget it. The internet connection available in the town near Mount Sunapee — and in other rural parts of New Hampshire — can’t handle those demands.
Internetksl.com

Concerns over Chinese espionage at center of proposed undersea data cable

Facebook and Amazon have asked the U.S. government for approval to operate a new undersea data cable between the Philippines and California after China Mobile agreed to exit the plan, a government agency said on Friday. (Dado Ruvic, Reuters) — WASHINGTON — Facebook and Amazon have asked the U.S. government for approval to operate a new undersea data cable between the Philippines and California after China Mobile agreed to exit the plan, a government agency said on Friday.
Businessmspoweruser.com

Microsoft, Google, Facebook and others announce eBPF Foundation

EBPF is a technology that can run sandboxed programs in an operating system kernel. It allows us to safely extend the capabilities of the kernel without requiring to change kernel source code or load kernel modules. Until now, eBPF is available only in the Linux kernel. In May 2021, Microsoft announced a new project to make eBPF work on Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 and later. This project will allow developers to use familiar eBPF toolchains and APIs on top of existing versions of Windows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy