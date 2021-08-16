Facebook, Google build undersea internet cables for Asia and Africa
Facebook and Google are building undersea internet cables around the world — and are betting that the investments will bring in millions of new customers. Facebook revealed Sunday that it is helping build a 7,500-mile cable connecting countries including Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines and Taiwan. The cable, called Project Apricot, is expected to launch in 2024 and will help deliver better 4G, 5G and broadband internet to the region, according to Facebook.talesbuzz.com
