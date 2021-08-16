Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Fire Threatens Homes As Blazes Burn Across West

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of homes remain threatened by the nation’s largest wildfire in Northern California, and firefighters across the West face a high danger of new blazes erupting because of unstable weather. Thunderstorms haven’t produced much rain, instead whipping up high winds and dry lightning strikes across the northern Sierra. That’s where 6,000 firefighters are trying to contain the month-old Dixie Fire amid extreme heat, with temperatures topping 100 degrees. More than 100 large wildfires are burning in more than a dozen states across the West. The regioin is being seared by drought and bone-dry weather that has turned forests, brushlands, meadows and pastures into tinder.

kdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Quincy, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Weather#Drought#Blazes#Calif#Ap#Sierra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy