Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Rare Tumor-to-Tumor Metastasis Takes an Unusual Direction

By Kate Kneisel
MedPage Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 67-year-old man with a history of smoking was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in 2006. Due to bone marrow involvement and the patient's intermediate/high risk on the International Prognostic Index, his initial stage upon diagnosis was IVB. He was treated with 6 cycles of R-CHOP (rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin,...

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Metastasis#Lung Cancer#Ivb#Ct#Pet#Ajcc#Rcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
Related
Women's HealthPosted by
People

Woman Whose Doctors 'Brushed Off' Her Stomach Growth Learns She Has a 13-Lb. Ovarian Tumor

Blogger Chanté Burkett is urging others to advocate for their health after doctors "brushed off" her stomach growth that turned out to be a 13-lb. ovarian tumor. In December, the 33-year-old noticed that her stomach had become "semi-hard," and she was dealing with "severe pelvic pain" and vomiting. Burkett initially thought she had eaten something that wasn't sitting well with her, but the symptoms persisted for weeks.
CancerInternational Business Times

50 Tumors Removed From The Abdomen Of An Aspiring Boxer With Rare Condition

Doctors have successfully removed over 50 tumors from an aspiring boxer's abdomen through a complex and 16-hour-long surgery. The 20-year-old suffered from a rare and aggressive cancer called desmoplastic small round cell tumors (DSRCT). Rakshith Doreswamygowda, hailing from the Indian city of Bengaluru, underwent the surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu...
Cancersurvivornet.com

25-Year-Old Hairdresser Chalks Up Weight Loss, Irregular Periods to Stress, Then Is Diagnosed With Rare Ovarian Cancer; The Power Of Your Inner Voice

Sarah Burns, a 25-year-old hairdresser in England, began losing weight and experiencing breakthrough bleeding during her cycle; she was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to its hard-to-detect symptoms, which can include fatigue, feeling bloated, and pain during...
CancerMedCity News

Merck drug acquired in $1B deal approved to treat tumors sparked by rare disease

Patients with the rare von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease have a genetic mutation that causes benign tumors throughout the body. These tumors increase the risk of cancer, and the standard treatment is surgery to remove them. A Merck drug has cleared the regulatory bar, giving VHL patients that have developed cancer a therapeutic option.
CancerMedicalXpress

An existing drug may change tumor-associated macrophages back to cancer fighters

A form of cell communication called hedgehog signaling is vital for embryonic development in mammals. But aberrantly activated hedgehog signaling in multiple cancer types—including breast cancer—promotes tumor invasion, its spread to other organs and multi-drug resistance. Two years ago, Lalita Shevde, Ph.D., and colleagues showed that hedgehog signaling plays a...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Combination of GP88 Expression in Tumor Cells and Tumor-Infiltrating Immune Cells Is an Independent Prognostic Factor for Bladder Cancer Patients

Cells. 2021 Jul 15;10(7):1796. doi: 10.3390/cells10071796. Urothelial bladder cancer (BCa) is the ninth most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide and accounts for approximately 3% of global cancer diagnoses. We are interested in prognostic markers that may characterize tumor cells (TCs) and immune cells (ICs) and their relationship in BCa. A potential candidate marker that meets these criteria is progranulin (GP88), which is expressed separately in TCs and ICs. We analyzed GP88 expression by immunohistochemistry (IHC) in 196 muscle-invasive BCa samples using a tissue microarray. The immunoreactive score for GP88 staining in TCs and the percentage of GP88-positive ICs was determined. An easy cutoff for the staining status of TCs (positive vs. negative) and ICs (0% vs. >0%) and, more generally, negative vs. positive GP88 staining could be applied. We detected 93 patients (47.4%) and 92 patients (46.9%) with GP88-positive TCs or ICs, respectively. The IHC results were correlated with clinicopathological and survival data. Positive GP88 staining in TCs appeared to be an independent poor prognostic factor for disease-specific survival (DSS) (RR (relative risk) = 1.74; p = 0.009) and recurrence-free survival (RFS) (RR = 1.92; p = 0.002). In contrast, negative GP88 staining in ICs was an independent negative predictor for overall survival (OS) (RR = 2.18; p < 0.001), DSS (RR = 2.84; p < 0.001) and RFS (RR = 2.91; p < 0.001) in multivariate Cox’s regression analysis. When combining GP88 staining in TCs and ICs, a specific combination of GP88-positive TCs and GP88-negative ICs was associated with a 2.54-fold increased risk of death, a 4.21-fold increased risk of disease-specific death and a 4.81-fold increased risk of recurrence compared to GP88-negative TCs and GP88-positive ICs. In summary, GP88 positivity in TCs is a negative prognostic factor for DSS and RFS. In addition, GP88 positivity can mark ICs that are associated with a good prognosis (OS, DSS and RFS). The combination of GP88 staining in TCs and ICs appears to be a significant independent prognostic biomarker in muscle-invasive BCa.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Novel Cancer Immunotherapy Combination Slows Down Solid Tumor Growth in Mice

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy is a promising new approach to treat cancer and researchers are finding new ways to make CAR-T cell therapy safe and effective at treating solid tumors. The therapy has worked well for the treatment of some blood cancers and lymphoma, but not against solid tumors. Now, bioengineers at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), have developed a cancer immunotherapy that pairs ultrasound with cancer-killing immune cells to destroy malignant tumors without harming normal tissue in mice.
CancerStreetInsider.com

Biocept's (BIOC) CNSide Assay Identifies Tumor Cells and Actionable Treatment Biomarkers from Cerebrospinal Fluid in Patients with Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biocept (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays and services, today announced that new data show the company's cerebrospinal fluid assay, CNSideâ„¢, detected tumor cells and identified actionable mutations in lung cancer patients with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, allowing for targeted treatment decisions that may improve outcomes and extend life expectancy. The study will be presented as a poster at the Third Annual Conference on Brain Metastases hosted by the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), being held virtually Aug. 19-20, 2021.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Is there a role for Gallium-67 SPECT in distinguishing progression and pseudoprogresion in oncologic patients receiving immunotherapy?

Immuno-oncology (IO) with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) is the new landmark in cancer treatment. However, due to its economical-related burden and the possibility of tumor pseudoprogression with late response patterns, it is imperative to find new ways for early discrimination of patients with IO-sensitive versus IO-resistant disease. ICI-mediated antitumor responses depend on tumor immune infiltration by T-cells capable of recognizing and killing tumor cells. Nevertheless, patients may experience different responses to immunotherapy according to their tumor microenvironment and inflammatory infiltration. T-cell infiltrated tumors are referred to as ‘hot’ and are potential candidates for a good response to ICIs, whereas ‘cold’ are those tumors lacking T-cell infiltration and exhibit a narrow likelihood of response to IO therapy. Gallium-67 (Ga) scintigraphy may hold potential for separating ‘hot’ from ‘cold’ tumors, thus providing an imaging tool to distinguish ‘hot’ ICI-induced pseudoprogression from real early ‘cold’ progression. Even so, various tumors (lymphomas, lung cancer, breast cancer, hepatoma, malignant melanoma) exhibit an inherent affinity for Ga that is independent of the ICI-induced immune infiltration, and this raises issues about false positivity. For that reason, future investigational studies to evaluate the prospective role of this radiotracer in the early prediction of ICI response should be confined to tumors with an inherently low Ga affinity (thyroid carcinoma, gastrointestinal and genitourinary tract tumors). We describe our experience with a patient with recurrent metastatic lung adenocarcinoma under ICI therapy that was submitted to Ga scanning for a fever of unknown origin and we discuss the aforementioned topics, alongside current imaging trends and future perspectives in the field.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

MicroRNA Profiling of Morphologically Heterogeneous Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

J Cancer. 2021 Jul 6;12(18):5375-5384. doi: 10.7150/jca.52310. eCollection 2021. Intratumoral heterogeneity (IH) has been recently described as an important contributor to tumor growth through a branched rather than a linear pattern of tumor evolution for renal cell carcinoma. As to whether the miRNA profiling of the different and heterogeneous areas is the same or not, it is not known. This study analyzed the differences and similarities of the miRNA profiles in histologically distinct regions within several RCC tumors. The observed differences may have great implications for the development of predictive biomarkers and the identification of druggable targets with improvement of combinatorial therapeutic approaches for the effective treatment of kidney cancer, as well as for the identification of circulating malignant cells that can be useful to detect tumor recurrences.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Dietsspring.org.uk

A Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A drink that supports weight loss with healthy nutrients that the body needs. People who drink more milk lose twice as much weight, research finds. As little as two-thirds of a glass of milk could increase weight loss by 10 pounds. Over the six months of the study, milk drinkers...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy